Daily Journal Staff Report
Milford-Cissna Park 50, Alden-Hebron 6
The Bearcats maintained their unbeaten record with a commanding win against Alden-Hebron, piling up a 50-6 lead before the game was called early because of inclement weather.
Penn Stoller led the charge for M-CP both on the ground and through the air. He went 3 for 5 under center to amass 122 yards passing and three touchdowns and gained 82 yards rushing and a score on three carries.
Keegan Boyle also picked up a rushing touchdown for the Bearcats on a 78 yard scamper and caught another — a 57-yard hookup with Stoller.
The ‘Cats will take their 5-0 into next week’s matchup with Woodland at home in Milford.Oakwood 41, Iroquois West 0
Iroquois West failed to find the end zone in a loss to Oakwood at home in Gilman.
The loss drops the Raiders to 1-4 overall on the season. They will resume the hunt for their second win of the season next week when they head to Seneca.Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Momence 7
Momence was no match for the Panthers on the road in Paxton as they suffered a one-sided Sangamon Valley Conference loss.
Things started slowly for both squads, with P-B-L leading 7-0 after the first quarter and Momence knotting things up early in the second on a 3-yard touchdown run from Grant Laney. From that point, it was all Panthers.
The home team rattled off 37 unanswered points to finalize the blowout and send Momence home with a 1-4 overall record and a 1-2 mark in the SVC.
Laney finished with 68 yards rushing on 20 carries in the loss for Momence, and TyShaun Watkins piled up 48 yards on eight touches.
Momence will resume its season next week at home against Georgetown-Ridge Farm.Wilmington 7, Lisle 6 (Game suspended in first quarter)
The Wildcats were able to get in about a quarter of their road matchup with Lisle before inclement weather forced the game to be suspended. It will be made up Sunday at a time to be announced.
