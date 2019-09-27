Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 730 AM CDT SATURDAY. * AT 129 AM CDT, OVER THE LAST TWELVE HOURS, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATES THAT A WIDESPREAD SWATH OF THREE TO FIVE INCHES OF RAIN FELL ALONG THE I-80 CORRIDOR, WITH SOME LOCALIZED AMOUNTS IN EXCESS OF SEVEN OR EIGHT INCHES, AND MUCH OF THIS RAIN FELL IN A SIX HOUR PERIOD. WHILE THE THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING HAS DIMINISHED, THIS RAINFALL WILL TAKE TIME TO DRAIN OFF, AND WIDESPREAD AREAL FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST TONIGHT WITH REPORTS OF NUMEROUS ROADS STILL CLOSED. IF YOU ENCOUNTER FLOODED ROADS, DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH IT! REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND; DON'T DROWN! * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... JOLIET, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, PLAINFIELD, LOCKPORT, NEW LENOX, PARK FOREST, OTTAWA, MOKENA, BOURBONNAIS, FRANKFORT, BRADLEY, STREATOR, MORRIS, CHANNAHON, MINOOKA, PERU, STEGER, MANTENO AND UNIVERSITY PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. &&