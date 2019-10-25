VOLLEYBALL
Milford 2, Hoopeston 0 (25-19, 25-9)
The Bearcats ended the regular season on a nine-match winning streak and 14 wins in their last 15 matches with a sweep of the Cornjerkers, resulting in a split of the Vermilion Valley Conference title with Oakwood.
Maya McEwen showed out with three aces, eight kills and a block. Kaylee Warren also served up three aces and recorded 22 assists. Emmaleah Marshino and Jakki Mowrey had seven digs each, and Caley Mowrey added a block.
Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-21, 25-19)
The Timberwolves were tested on Thursday, but passed each test with a pair of game wins to sweep the Raiders.
Kristen Walder led the Timberwolves with seven kills, with Carly Pence right behind her with six. Mikayla Knake had 21 assists and nine digs.
Maddie Manning, Chloe Baker and Estefany Andrade each had two aces for the Raiders, with Andrade also adding six digs. Shelby Johnson had six kills, seven digs and a block. Emma Lopez had eight assists and seven digs, and Mallori Fairley had a pair of blocks.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Beecher 1 (25-13, 20-25, 25-23)
No stats were reported for this match.
