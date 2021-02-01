BOYS BASKETBALL
Friday: Bismarck-Henning 42, Milford 36
The Bearcats opened the season hot from deep, drilling eight 3-pointers, but couldn’t muster up much else in their season opener.
Trey Totheroh totaled a team-high 11 points, which included going 5 for 7 at the free-throw strike. Luke McCabe added 8 points, 6 from deep.
Saturday: Dwight 56, Ridgeview 52
The Trojans relied heavily on Brandon Ceylor, who scored four of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to help hold off Ridgeview’s late-game comeback attempt.
Wyatt Thompson poured in another 11 points, and Trent Tilly added 9 points to help Dwight move to 1-0.
Milford 43, Cissna Park 34
After dropping its season opener, Milford buckled down during the stretch to beat the Timberwolves and help the Bearcats improve to 1-1 on the season.
Trey Totheroh went for a team-high 12 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. Luke McCabe came up clutch, going 4 for 5 on free throws late to total 9 points. Senior Trace Fleming added 9 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Milford 42, Donovan 36
Anna McEwen dropped a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds to help Milford start the season 1-0. Anna Hagan added a team-high 13 points to go along with seven boards, and Emmaleah Marshino poured in another 8 points to round out Milford’s top scorers.
No stats were reported for Donovan.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Highland 88, KCC 72
KCC’s second half struggles haunted the team in its loss to Highland Community College. The Cavaliers were outscored 48-32 in the second half, causing them to suffer their first double-digit loss of the season.
Despite the loss, Brandi Hudson continued her strong start to the 2021 season, scoring a team-high 28 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Madison Allen finished as the only other Cavaliers in double-digit points with 14.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Vincennes 75, KCC 65
The Cavaliers dropped to 2-2 on the season after a hard-fought battle against sixth-ranked Vincennes. Chris Roberts led the squad with 15 points, followed by Chaz Hinds (14 points), Barion Binion (9 points) and Damari Nixon (9 points).
