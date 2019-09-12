BOYS SOCCER
Manteno 1, Peotone 1 (Manteno wins in penalty kicks)
In the newest edition of one of the area's best rivalries, it was the Panthers who earned the 4-2 penalty kick advantage and the win on Wednesday.
Ion Barrio was fed by A.J. Gilliam for the lone Panthers goal, while Peotone got a goal from Bart Budz on a Nathan Rivera assist. Manteno goalkeeper Ben Carlile had six saves.
Momence 4, Iroquois West 2
Diego Camarena scored twice in the losing effort for the Raiders, while Ulises Aguilera had four saves.
No stats were reported for Momence.
Beecher 2, Coal City 0
Gage Beck and Trent Meyers each scored goals in the second half to propel the Bobcats to a nonconference win. Brendan Loonam-Para and Jesus Topete had assists, while Miguel Herrera had 10 saves.
Luke Hawkins and Colin Hart combined for five Coal City saves.
St. Anne 7, Wilmington 3
After a high-scoring first half that saw the Cardinals ahead 4-3, St. Anne added three scores in the second half to seal the deal.
Five of those Cardinal goals came from Raul Guerrero. Jose Pizano and Damon Saathoff each scored as well, while Pizano had three assists and Saathoff had two assists. Francisco Cintora also had an assist.
Erik Ostheim had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats. Andrew Lawrence and Justin Esposito also scored and Josh Girot had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Anne 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-16, 25-14)
The Cardinals played their third road match in as many nights, but that didn't stop them from sweeping the Raiders.
Grace Langellier led the Cardinals with six kills, five aces and six digs. Haylie Peck had five kills and a block. Emily Greene had 11 digs and Taylor DeYoung had nine assists.
Shelby Johnson had 11 digs, three aces and two kills for the Raiders. Emma Lopez had four assists and Ashton Miller had four digs.
Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0 (25-23, 25-21)
The Warriors had two tight sets, but won them both to earn the short, two-set win.
Reagann Kochel had four kills and a block. Raegan Gooding and Kinzie Parsons each had three kills and a block. Teagan Wuethrich and Maggie Guimond each had two aces. Sydney McTaggart had 16 digs and Grace Smith had eight assists.
BOYS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 175, Peotone 192
Jordan Lamatsch shot a 42 for the Boilers and was named medalist, while Isaac Fabbro (43), Matt Marzke (45) and Joel Yarno (45) were all right behind their teammate.
Beecher 170, Illinois Lutheran 202, Coal City 241
Brady Serafin fired a 38 to earn medalist honors and lead the Bobcats to a mammoth victory. He was followed by teammates Eric Stasko (41), Daniel Meier (44) and Dylan Forsythe (47).
Donovan 214, Tri-Point 222
The Raiders' Brian Curling was the medalist in Wednesday's matchup, but it was the Wildcats, led by Brodi Winge's 48, who had the last laugh.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 202, Iroquois West 226
Natalie Schroeder continued her dominant season by earning medalist honors with a 41, leading her team to victory in the process. She was followed by Hailey Noel (50), Caitlin Corzine (55) and Allie Hoy (56).
McKinley Tilstra shot a 47 to lead the Raiders. Adelynn Scharp and Taylor Talbert each shot a 55, while Clarissa Garcia shot a 69.
GIRLS TENNIS
Centenniel 9, Watseka 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!