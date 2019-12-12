GIRLS BASKETBALL
Streator 42, Dwight 35
Kayla Kodat continued her hot streak to open the season, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds, but the Trojans couldn’t top the Bulldogs Wednesday. Nora Anderson added six points and six boards.BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday: Cissna Park 74, Armstrong-Potomac 21
The Timberwolves simply couldn’t miss Tuesday, especially in a first quarter that saw them pull ahead by a breathtaking 31-4 margin before coasting the rest of the way.
Malaki Verkler had 14 of those points in the first frame and finished with a game-high 20 points. Ian Rogers was right behind him with 19 points. Penn Stoller was also in double-figures with 11 points.
