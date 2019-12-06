WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Kankakee Community College 55, Illinois Valley 51
The Cavaliers mounted a massive comeback at home against Illinois Valley, turning a 30-17 halftime deficit into a four-point win.
Big second half efforts from Meara Tilstra and Brandi Hudson helped turn the tide, while a strong performance throughout from Arriyonn Phillips led the way. Phillips led the Cavs with 16 points in the win, while Tilstra scored 10 and Hudson added 11 points and nine rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tri-Point 78, Blue Ridge 74 (2OT)
Brian Curling and Connor Cardenas combined for 59 points between them in a double-overtime marathon win for the Chargers at home over Blue Ridge.
Curling led all scorers with 32 points in the win, while Cardenas went a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line on the way to 27 points.
Trinity 60, Homeschool Resource Center 44
Max McCleary and Cameron Larson put up 17 points apiece for the Eagles to bring their season standing to 6-0 overall.
Jackson Wade added 13 rebounds in the victory and Ben Green passed out 12 assists for Trinity.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Illinois Lutheran 21
The Panthers are still on a roll to kick off the season at 9-0 with a commanding win over Illinois Lutheran in River Valley Conference action.
Abby Beck led the way for G-SW with 17 points, while Kennedy Fair added 10 and Madelyn Storm scored nine. The Panthers are 2-0 in the RVC this season.
Peotone 57, Manteno 25
The Blue Devils improved to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a comfortable win over Manteno.
Mae Graffeo led the charge for Peotone with 23 points, while Courtney Burks added 11 in the victory.
Holly Singleton scored six points and grabbed six rebounds for Manteno.
Lisle 50, Coal City 21
Coal City struggled offensively throughout and defensively in a one-sided third quarter en route to a tough Illinois Central Eight Conference loss to Lisle.
Megan Norris' eight points were tops for the Coalers as they fell to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Donovan 48, St. Anne 34
Jasmin Toepfer's 23 points weren't enough to carry the Cardinals to victory in River Valley Conference action against the Wildcats.
Freshman Paiton Lareau led Donovan with 18 points in the victory, while sophomores Kayden Stahlschmidt and Claudia Kilgore chipped in nine points apiece.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57, Dwight 24
The Trojans took a rough loss to the Panthers in their Sangamon Valley Conference opener at home in Dwight.
Kayla Kodat led the way with 10 points and seven rebounds in the loss as Dwight fell to 0-3 overall on the season.
Iroquois West 46, Momence 11
The Raiders notched a commanding victory over Momence in Sangamon Valley Conference action, allowing just 11 points on the evening.
Shelby Johnson led Iroquois West with 17 points in the win and McKinley Tilstra added 11 points.
Tri-Point 41, Grant Park 28
The Chargers put together an excellent fourth quarter that saw them grow their lead from three points at the end of the third into a 13-point margin of victory at the final horn.
