BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 60, Thornridge 36
Four players accounted for all but eight of the Kays’ points in their runaway road win in Southland Athletic Conference action.
Lavell McIntosh had 18 points and six boards to lead Kankakee. Arryon Pore chipped in 14 points and Kevin Allen and Ambrozino Storr each scored 10 points.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Lockport 60
Gabe Renchen scored in bunches in a variety of ways, lighting up the scoreboard for 36 points with six 3-pointers, three field goals and a 12-for-12 night at the free-throw line to lead the Boilers to a quality SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
Owen Freeman added 11 points for the Boilers, who also got six points apiece from Jason Hartsfield and Mark Robinson.
Trinity 87, Calvary-Normal 72
The Eagles won their 11th-straight game to start the season behind another profound performance from Max McCleary, who recorded a double-double with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
Cameron Larson added 21 points and seven assists. Ethyn Graham scored 14 points and Jackson Wade had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Lisle 46, Reed-Custer 35
The Comets struggled to muster up much offense, shooting just 12-for-47 in Friday’s low-scoring affair.
Gage Stamm and Ethan Martis had six points apiece to pace the Comets. Stamm added seven boards, three assists and a steal, while Martis had three rebounds and two steals. Hayden Wollenzein scored five points and hauled in 11 rebounds.
Dwight 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 47
The Panthers had no answer for the Trojans’ Lane Thompson, who scored a game-high 20 points to lead Dwight to a win over its nonconference rivals.
Brandon Ceylor added 15 points for the Trojans and Tyler Masching scored seven points.
The Panthers uncharacteristically struggled from the 3-point line against the Trojans’ length, shooting just 4-for-21 from downtown. Chris Bexson had 16 points and three boards.
Streator 71, Peotone 43
The Blue Devils struggled to get going on the road against their largest Illinois Central Eight Conference foes Friday.
Nick Scroppo led the Blue Devils with nine points. Mason Kilbelkis and Dan Zaida each scored six points.
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Tri-Point 63, Westville 53
The Chargers were well-balanced Friday, scoring at least 14 points in all four quarters, and also had four players score at least 14 points.
Brian Curling led the way for the Chargers with 16 points, while Connor Cardenas was right behind him with 15 points. Tyler Platz and Bobby Mogged each scored 14 points.
Cissna Park 47, LaSalette 20
The Timberwolves played the tightest of defense on Friday, never allowing more than three buckets in any of the four quarters in their matchup.
Malaki Verkler led the Timberwolves offensively with 14 points. Keegan Boyle was also in double-figures with 10 points. Gavin Savoree and Penn Stoller each scored eight points.
Donovan 57, Momence 51
The Wildcats made a statement that they’re for real this season, avenging a 60-plus point loss to Momence a year ago with a six-point win in Watseka Friday.
Tate Caposieno scored a game-high 18 points to lead Donovan. Andy Onnen added 17 points and Caleb Klecan went for 13 points.
Iroquois West 54, Hoopeston 44
Jack McMillan was a machine Friday, dusting the Cornjerkers for 26 points and an 8-for-10 effort at the charity stripe. Ryan Tilstra chipped in 14 points for the Raiders.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Trinity 57, Calvary Christian 29
Reilly Dersien and Veronica Harwood continued to dazzle as one of the area’s best early-season duos in Friday’s blowout win.
Dersien scored 20 points and added seven rebounds and two steals, while Harwood had 15 points, nine boards and two steals. Sara Heller added eight points and six assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!