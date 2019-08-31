Daily Journal staff report
Herscher 43, Momence 0
Herscher controlled the game from start to finish as it upended Momence 43-0 Friday night in the season opener for both teams at Seebach Stadium in Herscher.
Herscher’s Cody Lunsford had a big game on the ground, rushing for 160 yards and 4 touchdowns. Blake Holm completed 13 of 20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Jacob Schultz caught four passes for 42 yards, Camden Berns 4 for 30 yards, and Travis Jones one for 38 yards and a TD. Josh Kersten caught two balls for 11 yards, and Cody Lunsford one for 15 yards.
Berns added 56 yards on seven carries, and Holm added 29 yards on 3 attempts.
Momence’s Jhett Anderson recorded 12 rushes for 22 yards. Grant Laney added 38 yards on 10 attempts. DayQuain Hughes-Belle ran for 49 yards on one attempt.
Anderson went 0-1 passing on the night.
Herscher (1-0) travels to Central next Friday, and Momence (0-1) visits Bismarck-Henning.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 36, Rock Island 35
BBCHS placekicker Graham Johnson booted the game-winning field goal with 1:37 left in the game to give the Boilers the huge road win. BBCHS trailed 35-20 in the fourth quarter and rallied for the victory.
The Boilers (1-0) led 17-0 in the first half before falling behind in the third quarter.
BBCHS hosts O’Fallon next Friday.
Peotone 35, Peoria Manuel 8
Peotone won its season opener Friday night, as Ben Balmer rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Peotone rushed for a total of 303 yards.
Max Gesswein also scored a touchdown for the Blue Devils (1-0).
Peotone hosts Tinley Park next Friday.
Watseka 28, Oakwood 21
Watseka scored 21 points in the second half on the way to defeating Oakwood on Friday in the season opener for both teams.
Drew Wittenborn threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to pace the Warriors (1-0). Wittenborn’s 7-yard scoring strike to Ethan LaBelle in the third quarter gave the Warriors a 14-7 lead.
After Oakwood scored with 11 minutes and 47 seconds left in the game to knot the game at 14-14, Watseka’s Jameson Cluver rumbled in from 43 yards out to put Watseka back on top 21-14 with 10:13 remaining.
Oakwood (0-1) would draw even again at 21-all with 8:23 left on a 46-yard TD run by Colby Smith.
Wittenborn ran it into the endzone from two yards out with 1:48 remaining to give Watseka the victory.
Wittenborn completed 21 of 29 passes for 219 yards and the two TDs. Cluver finished with 67 yards rushing on 19 attempts.
Connor Curry caught seven passes for 91 yards for the Warriors, and LaBelle had six receptions for 62 yards. Justin Buntin caught six passes for 40 yards, and Brayden Haines hauled in two passes for 26 yards.
Tylor Durflinger had eight solo tackles to lead the defense, and Shawn Farris had six solo tackles.
Watseka hosts Salt Fork next Friday.
Fieldcrest 47, Reed-Custer 7
The Comets fell behind 21-7 after one quarter to visiting Fieldcrest and never recovered.
Fieldcrest led 34-7 at the half.
Evan Pickard scored on a 70-yard run for the Comets lone touchdown. Pickard finished with 88 yards rushing on four attempts, and Elliot Cassem added 53 yards on 12 rushes.
Dylan Garrelts completed 7 of 13 passes for 25 for the Comets.
Milford 64, Lake Forest Academy 32{
p dir=”ltr”}Milford won the shootout scoring 44 points in the first half to build a 44-24 advantage. It led 64-32 after three quarters.{p dir=”ltr”}Penn Stoller rushed for 263 yards and 3 TDs to lead the Bearcats (1-0), while Angel Salinas added 137 yards on 11 attempts and scored 3 TDs. Sam Kaeb added 85 yards on the ground and ran for 2 TDs.{p dir=”ltr”}Stoller completed 2 passes for 54 yards, both to Salinas.{p dir=”ltr”}Alez Barney had 2 sacks to pace the Milford defense.{p dir=”ltr”}Canton 47, Manteno 32{p dir=”ltr”}Caleb Borkenhagen threw four touchdown passes for the Panthers, who also got a rushing touchdown from Davey Wurster, but weren’t about to keep up with the Little Giants.{p dir=”ltr”}Central 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18{p dir=”ltr”}The Comets got a balanced attack in their season-opening win. Garrett Graham ran for a pair of touchdowns, while Jay Lemenager ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown to Chandler Burrow. Jacob Shoven ran for a touchdown and Kodey Krumwiede returned a fumble for a touchdown.{p dir=”ltr”}Bismarck-Henning 71, Iroquois West 3{p dir=”ltr”}No stats were reported for this game.{p dir=”ltr”}Ottawa Marquette 40, Dwight 14{p dir=”ltr”}No stats were reported for this game.{p dir=”ltr”}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!