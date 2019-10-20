Daily Journal staff report
BOYS SOCCER
IHSA Class 1A Hoopeston Regional championship
Herscher 6, Hoopeston 0
The Tigers got six goals from six different players, while Jack Holohan saved seven shots in his shutout efforts to send the Tigers on to the Class 1A Reed-Custer Sectional.
Logan Lunsford, Jace Martin, Bascom Jackson, Trey Schwarzkopf, Jacob Schultz and Milford Nelson each tallied a goal in the Tigers’ lopsided win. Jackson had a pair of assists, while Schwarzkopf and Lucas Schejbal each had an assist as well.
VOLLEYBALL
RVC/SVC Tournament championship
Beecher 2, Illinois Lutheran 1 (25-15, 18-25, 25-10)
The River Valley Conference/Sangamon Valley Conference has been around for two years now and still only knows one champion, as the Bobcats made it back-to-back tournament titles with a three-set win over RVC foes Illinois Lutheran at Kankakee Community College Saturday.
“My girls were on their game,” Bobcats coach Emily Doersam said. “They had it set in their hearts that they wanted the trophy back and the accomplished that today.”
Kaylie Sippel was once again the Bobcats’ catalyst, as she piled up 16 kills, 12 digs, five assists and three aces. Rhiannon Saller added seven kills, five blocks and three digs. Margaret Landis had a team-high 17 digs to go along with a pair of assists and a kill. Faith Curran was a force up front with Saller, as she added five blocks of her own. Julianna Picicco had 10 digs, an ace and three kills.
Other scores from the final day of the tournament were as follows:
Beecher 2, Paxton-Buckley Loda 1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-12)
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Watseka 0 (25-21, 26-24)
Illinois Lutheran 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1 (21-25, 26-24, 25-21)
Cissna Park 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-22, 25-20)
Grant Park 2, Central 0 (25-6, 25-12)
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-19)
Grant Park 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1 (15-25, 25-15, 25-9)
Plainfield North Fall Festival
Herscher took its 27-1 record to Plainfield over the weekend and left with a 29-4 record against a strong field. The Tigers picked up wins against Richards and Oswego and fell to Yorkville, St. Ignatius and Plainfield East.
Maddy Offerman had a team-high 36 kills over the weekend, while Claudia Huston was right behind her with 31 kills. Jordan Pierce had a hand in many of those, as she tallied 65 assists on the weekend. Olivia Ruder totaled 44 digs and seven aces.
GIRLS TENNIS
IHSA Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional
Bishop McNamara will send three players to the IHSA State Finals, as Emma Gerth advanced in singles action and the duo of Jessica Vickery and Amelia Conry advanced in doubles.
IHSA Class 2A Pekin Sectional
Bradley-Bourbonnais will also have a presence at state. Harley Ondo and Mia Schwada earned a pair of wins to advance in doubles action.
CROSS COUNTRY
Patriot Invitational
Beecher and Iroquois West made the trip to Peoria on Saturday to compete in the Peoria Invitational, with the Raiders’ Connor Price taking home a 38th place finish (16:44) in the boys race. Andrew Schuette-Jibril also finished in the top 100, as he finished 94th (17:37). Cody Graniczny led Beecher with a finish of 118th (17:52.50).
On the girls side, four Bobcats finished in the top 100, led by Sydney Bonham’s 57th place finish (20:45.60), while Christina Wang was on her hells with a 59th place finish (20:46.10). Kasey Swanson finished 79th and Trinity Bonham finished 98th.
Samantha Hartke led the Raiders by finishing 80th overall (21:36). Jasmin Lopez took 90th and Jadyn Baker finished 93rd to give the Raiders a trio of top-100 finishers.
