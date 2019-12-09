GIRLS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer 45, Coal City 25
The Comets were balanced on offense against their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals, as three different players reached double-figures in the scoring department.
Maddie McPherson had a game-high 15 points for the Comets, who also got 13 points from Jaden Christian and 11 points from Daniele Cherry, as they improved to 3-0 in conference play.
Megan Norris and Madison Emerson had six points, four rebounds and an assist for the Coalers.
Peotone 45, Wilmington 27
The Blue Devils used their defense in the early going, holding the Wildcats to four points in the first quarter to open up a lead that continued to grow as the night went on.
No stats were reported for Wilmington.
Trinity 40, Momence 34
The Eagles got all they could out of Reilly Dersien and Veronica Harwood, who carried the team to victory Monday.
Dersien had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Harwood added 14 points and eight boards.
No stats were reported for Momence.
Gardner-South Wilmington 66, Donovan 32
All five Panthers scored at least 10 points, as G-SW breezed past the Wildcats and improved to 10-0 on the season.
Kaitlynn Kavanaugh led the Panthers with 16 points, and Abby Beck added 12. Paige Patterson, Kennedy Fair and Madelyn Storm each scored 10 points.
Paiton Lareau led the Wildcats with 11 points. Claire Miller had seven points and Kayden Stahlschmidt had six points.
Seneca 53, Dwight 22
The Trojans were held to a lone Kayla Kodat bucket in the first quarter and fell behind in an early 20-2 hole to fall in nonference action.
Kodat finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Beecher 52, Illinois Lutheran 25
Abby Shepard's 11 steals helped power the Bobcats to force 33 turnovers for 32 points in River Valley Conference action Monday.
Kaylie Sippel had 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. Shepard added nine points, four rebounds, two assists and a block. Rhiannon Saller also scored nine points and added nine rebounds and an assist.
Iroquois West 36, Cissna Park 22
The Raiders earned a comfortable win against the Timberwolves for their second win in Sangamon Valley Conference play.
McKinley Tilstra led all scorers with 15 points and added five rebounds for the Raiders. Shelby Johnson scored nine points. Ashton Miller had seven points and five rebounds.
Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 10 points.
Tri-Point 47, St. Anne 15
The Chargers improved to 3-0 in the River Valley Conference, thanks to their defense, as seven players had at least two steals, and the team had 20 in all.
Sierra Hummel had three of those steals and led the Chargers with 14 points, two rebounds and four assists. Ellenie Dyrby had 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Freshman Kam Shifflet added nine points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Jasmin Toepfer led the Cardinals with nine points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Grace Christian 23
The Panthers posted a 20-3 lead after a quarter in a nonconference matchup that was in little doubt Monday.
Connor Steichen was the Panthers' leading scorer with 17 points and seven rebounds. Chris Bexson had 14 points, three boards and four assists. Nate Wise and Michael Ashley each had six points.
No stats were reported for Grace Christian.
