BOYS BASKETBALL
Watseka Holiday Tournament
Cissna Park 36, Watseka 25
The Timberwolves used their defense to advance to Tuesday’s tournament championship against Prairie Central.
Malaki Verkler and Penn Stoller had 10 points apiece to lead the Timberwolves. Keegan Boyle added nine points.
Drew Wittenborn led all scorers with 11 points for Watseka, while no other Warrior had more than four points.
Tuesday’s tournament championship between Cissna Park and Prairie Central will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Watseka High School.
Prairie Central 50, Bishop McNamara 41
The Irish will take on the Warriors in Tuesday’s third-place game after staying within striking distance but never overcoming Prairie Central.
Manny Harris and Andrew Arseneau had 10 points each for the Irish. Nolan Czako chipped in nine points.
Iroquois West 50, Donovan 26
The Raiders’ defense held Donovan to just nine points in the first-half to roll along to Tuesday’s fifth-place game.
Jack Pree hit three 3-pointers and led the Raiders with 11 points. Jack McMillan had 10 points and Ty Pankey added nine points.
Jessy Shell led Donovan with seven points. Tate Caposieno and Andy Onnen had six points apiece.
La Salette 60, Tri-Point 42
The Chargers will play for seventh-place after falling behind early with a scoreless first quarter and never finding a way back in the contest.
Brian Curling led Tri-Point with 18 points, while Connor Cardenas added 12 points. Bobby Mogged chipped in eight points.
Momence 75, Hoopeston 69
In the highest-scoring game of the tournament Saturday, Johnnie Williams went off for 26 points to lead Momence to the ninth-place game Tuesday.
Jared Espino added 14 points. Jasper Jones (13 points) and Jaden Walls (12 points) also scored in double-figures.
Milford 60, Westville 34
The Bearcats advanced to face Momence behind Nick Allen’s four 3-pointers and 14 points.
Trace Fleming was also in double-figures with 10 points. Klaytin Hunsinger added eight points.
Southland Shootout (Louisville)
Kankakee 54, St. Xavier (Louisville) 50, Overtime
The Kays improved to 6-1 on the season and celebrated a weekend road trip against one of Kentucky’s top teams in Louisville Saturday.
Lavell McIntosh led the Kays with 17 points and eight rebounds. Ambrozino Storr hit the Kays’ go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime and added 11 points. Rashard Harris was also in double-figures with 10 points.
Regular Season
Bradley-Bourbonnais 66, Christ the King 59
The Boilers picked up their second win in as many days in home nonconference action Saturday.
Gabe Renchen had his own second-straight stellar performance with a game-high 31 points. Mark Robinson added 22 points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 70, Central 60 (Friday)
The Comets rallied to outscore their Sangamon Valley Conference rivals 21-13 in the fourth quarter, but their 17-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.
Jacob Shoven hit five 3-pointers and led the Comets with 19 points. Jay Lemenager had 15 points and Kyle Peters added 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Lawn Holiday Tournament
Kankakee 76, Romeoville 32
Ambranette Storr had 31 points to give her a streak of seven games with 30-plus points and added seven rebounds, four assists and six steals as the Kays routed Romeoville.
Avery Jackson flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Sydney Ramsey added eight points, two boards, an assist and two steals. Imani Williams had a double-double with 10 assists and 13 rebounds.
Iroquois West Holiday Hoopla
Gardner-South Wilmington 59, St. Anne 35
The Panthers improved to 13-0 on the season with a pair of wins Saturday, starting off with a victory against their River Valley Conference rivals.
Kaitlynn Kavanaugh and Abby Beck led the Panthers with 14 points apiece. Mya Anderson added 10 points.
Jasmin Toepfer and Megan Stegall had nine points apiece to lead the Cardinals.
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Iroquois West 25
The Panthers got their other win Saturday against the tournament’s host.
Kavanaugh had 19 points to lead the Panthers, while Beck added 14 points. Anderson and Kylie Hawks each had six points.
Emma Lopez led the Raiders with six points and Shelby Johnson added five points.
Iroquois West 32, Milford 31
The Raiders picked up a split Saturday with the narrowest of victories against a quality Milford team.
Shea Small had 10 points to lead the Raiders. McKinley Tilstra had eight points and Johnson added seven points.
No stats were reported for Milford.
Milford 46, St. Anne 26
The Bearcats also earned a split themselves Saturday. No stats for the Bearcats were reported.
Sophia Torres led the Cardinals with nine points.
Dwight 32, Herscher 26
The Trojans turned some heads with an upset of the Tigers as part of Saturday’s hoopla.
Kayla Kodat led the Trojans with 13 points. Jordan Schwartz added nine points.
Macey Moore led the Tigers with 12 points. Haley Wagner had 10 points.
Dwight 45, Hoopeston 42
Kodat saved her best work for last with 26 points and 13 boards against the Cornjerkers to give the Trojans a pair of wins Saturday.
Nora Anderson was also in double-figures for the Trojans with 10 points.
Regular Season
Trinity 49, Home School Resource Center 32
The Eagles got their usual balanced performances from Reilly Dersien and Veronica Harwood on Saturday.
Dersien scored a game-high 16 points and added two steals, a block and an assist. Harwood chipped in with 15 points, 17 boards and a steal. Sara Haller had six points and five assists.
WRESTLING
Downers Grove South Tournament (Coal City)
Daniel Jezik was a perfect 5-0 for the Coalers Saturday to earn all-tournament honors in a crowded tournament field.
As a team, the Coalers went 4-1 on the day. They beat Wheaton Warrenville South 53-15, Crystal Lake Central 46-27, Downers Grove South 34-30 and Downers Grove North 47-18. Their lone loss was a 57-12 loss to Lincoln-Way West.
LaSalle-Peru Mega Duals (Manteno)
The Panthers struggled as a team Saturday, finishing 0-3 with losses to Geneseo, Burlington Central and Limestone.
Wyatt Young earned a pair of wins on the day at 152 pounds and Daniel Durham picked up two victories at 160 pounds.
The Munch Pontiac Invitational (Bishop McNamara)
Blain Christie (120 pounds) and Caleb Magruder (126) each won The Munch in their respective weight classes for the Irish Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
(6) Olivet Nazarene University 98, (16) St. Ambrose 75
Not only did the Tigers pick up a signature road win, but they did so in blowout fashion by nearly reaching triple-digits Saturday.
John Contant led the Tigers with 29 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Nic Reed posted a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Alex Gross also netted a double-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and a pair of assists.
Kankakee Community College 76, Harry Truman 56
Michael Moshkovitz went crazy with a triple-double by posting a statline of 22 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists for the Cavaliers.
Vashawn Sims added 16 points and five rebounds. Jonte Coleman hit four triples to finish with 12 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
(20) Olivet Nazarene University 98, St. Ambrose 97
The Bees went ballistic for 39 points in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers were able to hold off the home team’s furious rally.
Kankakee Community College 74, Kalamazoo Valley 65
Brandi Hudson had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cavaliers in both categories, and more importantly, to victory on Saturday.
Kierra Williamson scored 12 points and Madison Allen was also in double-figures with 11 points.
