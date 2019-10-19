FOOTBALL
Bishop McNamara 56, Aurora Central Catholic 6
The Irish continued to roll, putting up 49 points in the first half as they secured their fifth win required for playoff qualification.
Owen Jackson had five carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns and also added a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown. Manny Harris had a 33-yard rushing touchdown. Caleb Smith had two carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. Matthew Arseneau had a pair of carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Hiller only needed three attempts to pass for two touchdowns and 122 yards. Colton Provost had two catches for 80 yards and a touchdown, and Damien Thornton has a 42-yard touchdown catch.
Defensively, the Irish held ACC to just two first downs.
Central 48, Iroquois West 28
The Comets shot out to a 48-7 lead just before halftime, then coasted to an 8-0 overall record with a running clock during the second half.
Jay Lemenager was untouchable for Central in the victory. The junior quarterback was 13-for-15 passing for 307 yards and six touchdowns and also led the Comets in rushing with 71 yards on four carries.
Chandler Burrow and Trevor Meier caught two touchdowns apiece, and Caden Perry and Jacob Shoven each caught one.
Milford-Cissna Park 48, Judah Christian 6
The Bearcats scored 40 points in the first quarter before cruising the rest of the way to improve to 8-0 on the season.Penn Stoller only threw two passes and completed them both for 51 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown to Keegan Boyle. Nick Allen had the other reception for 30 yards and added an 11-yard touchdown run. Mason Blanck had a dozen carries for 100 yards and a touchdown. Rudy King scored from a yard out. Trey Totheroh had an interception return for a touchdown.
Herscher 33, Reed-Custer 14
The Tigers picked up their second-straight win and improved to 3-5 overall this season with a comfortable Illinois Central Eight Conference win on the road against Reed-Custer.Blake Holm led the charge for Herscher with 77 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, and Cam Berns caught three passes, including both touchdowns, for 34 yards receiving.
Cody Lunsford piled up 151 yards and two scores on 14 carries, including a 97-yard touchdown scamper in the third quarter.
Manteno 35, Streator 7
After a slow first quarter, the Panthers put the pedal to the medal with 21 points in the second en route to a win against the Bulldogs.
Caleb Borkenhagen led the charge for Manteno by completing 11-of-17 passes for 162 yards and a pair of scores and rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
Davey Wurster also factored in for the Panthers, picking up 103 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns on 16 touches.
The victory evens Manteno’s record out at 4-4 overall.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43, Watseka 15
The Warriors scored all 15 of their points in the first quarter and trailed by just a point after the first before the Panthers caught fire and scored the game’s final 27 points and drop the Warriors to 5-3.
Drew Wittenborn completed 16-of-26 passes for 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Madduz Rigsby caught the touchdown, a 41-yard score. Jameson Cluver had 25 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards to lead the Warriors in both categories. Connor Curry ran for 18 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 12 yards.
Seneca 54, Momence 17
The Irish scored the game’s first 14 points and never looked back as Momence dropped to 1-6.
Jhett Anderson and Sam Peterson connected for a 40-yard touchdown. Luke Prairie scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Grant Laney had 55 yards on 10 carries and also booted a 42-yard field goal. Prairie totaled 37 rushing yards.
Peotone 14, Lisle 12
The Blue Devils held off a Lions two-point conversion late to earn an Illinois Central Eight victory and improve to 6-2 on the season.
Without leading rusher Ben Balmer, quarterback Max Gesswein carried the load with 71 rushing yards. Andrea Protti had a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Joel Lee had 14 tackles, and Sam Biedron had 13 tackles to lead a hard-hitting Peotone defense.
Dwight 32, Hoopeston 8
The Trojans won their third game in a row to improve to 3-5 by scoring in every quarter Friday against the Cornjerkers.
Carson Crouch had 147 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and went 3-for-4 passing for 73 yards. Daniel Gutierrez had 12 carries for 25 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Samuel Edwards added 79 rushing yards, and Jeremy Kapper led the Trojans with 66 receiving yards.
BOYS GOLF
IHSA Class 1A State Finals
Three local golfers participated as individuals at day one of the Class 1A State Final at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday.
Grant Park’s Ryan Dulin, Watseka’s Lukas Ball and Beecher’s Ryan Stasko all teed off at the championship event.
Dulin finished the round in the best position of the three, tied for 26th with an 80. Ball wrapped up three strokes behind Dulin at 83 in a tie for 43rd place and Stasko’s round of 88 puts him in a tie for 71st.
The leaders heading into day two are Tri-Valley’s Matthew Barker and Marcus Smith of Winnebago, who are tied atop the scorecard at 70.
GIRLS GOLF
IHSA Class 1A State Finals
Beecher’s Emily Hayhurst finished day one of the Class 1A State Final at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur in a tie for 25th place after shooting an 81.
Peotone’s Karli Borscht also participated as an individual in the opening round and shot a 94, which puts her in a six-way tie for 78th place.
