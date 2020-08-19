BOYS GOLF
Manteno 189, Grant Park 191, Momence 238
The Dragons' Ryan Dulin was the best on the links on Tuesday with his low score of 38, but the Panthers pulled off the narrow team victory.
Carter McCormick and Brandon Nieft paced the Panthers with a 45 apiece, while they were rounded out by Jace Nikonchuck (48) and Erick Beck (51).
After Dulin, the Dragons were led by Trey Boecker (41), Travis Fick (55) and a tie for fourth between Sawyer Loitz and Hunter Romanowski (57).
Momence was led by Owen Bramer's 58 and followed by Andrew Reams (58), AJ Horn (62) and Zane Duran (62).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 192, Reed-Custer 210
The Boilers got a great effort from medalist Mark Robinson, who fired a 42 to lead the team to victory over the Comets. Luke Tsilis shot a 46 and Andrew Geoffrey and Zach Scheiwiller each shot a 52 to round out the Boilers.
No scores were reported for Reed-Custer.
Milford 194, Cissna Park 208, Salt Fork 214
The Bearcats were the lone team to break 200 in a day led by medalist CJ VanHoveln and his 43. Teammate Salym Estes and Cissna Park's Cale Clauss each shot a 48 to tie for second.
GIRLS GOLF
Milford 238, Cissna Park 258
The Timberwolves' Emily Hylbert continued her hot start by tying Milford's Anna Hagan with a low score of 54, but the Bearcats' depth was just too much for Cissna Park to handle Tuesday. Kristen Butler rounded out the top three with a 60.
