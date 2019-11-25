GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
IHSA State Finals — Diving
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Elizabeth Noble came into the IHSA Girls State Finals as one of the last qualifiers, seeded 46th out of 48 divers, but took 28th place with a score of 177.65 at the meet that was held at New Trier High School.
“It was a great experience and something I will never forget,” Noble said. “I was pleased with my performance, and it was a great end to my high school diving career.”
Noble will continue to dive at Emory University in Atlanta.GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 70, Oak Lawn 22
The Kays won the Bobby Bolton Classic for the second year in a row by outscoring their opponents 283-125 during the four-game tournament.
Ambranette Storr was named the tournament’s most valuable player for back-to-back years. In Saturday’s game, she had 25 points, a school-record 13 steals and seven rebounds.
All-tournament selection Avery Jackson also outscored Oak Lawn on her own, finishing with a game-high 26 points, three steals, three assists and six rebounds. Imani Williams was the third Kay to receive all-tournament honors and had six points, four steals, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.Bradley-Bourbonnais 56, Thornwood 52
The eighth-seeded Boilers upset the Rich South Galaxy Tournament’s top seed Saturday by getting off to a 16-6 lead early and maintaining their lead at the end of all four quarters, despite a furious, 22-point effort from Thornwood in the fourth quarter.
Evey Evans went 10 for 12 from the free-throw line and led the Boilers with 22 points. Emma Russell drained four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 14 points. Gaetana Davis chipped in seven points.
The Boilers will take on Bloom in the final day of the tournament at 8 p.m.Home Run Kids 54, Trinity 37
A pair of Eagles both narrowly missed double-doubles in Saturday’s Trinity Roundball Invitational loss. Veronica Harwood had 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals. McKayla Levoy finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.Gardner-South Wilmington 52, Reed-Custer 28
The Panthers knocked off the host Comets in dominating fashion to claim the second annual Reed-Custer Fall Classic’s championship trophy.Abby Beck had 20 points to lead the 4-0 Panthers and went a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Fair and Madelyn Storm had nine points apiece.
The Comets trailed by just three points at the end of the first quarter, but a hot-and-cold day resulted in just six second-quarter points and five points in the fourth.
Daniele Cherry led the Comets with 10 points. Kylie Balgemann, Maddie McPherson and Jaden Christian had four points apiece.
The two teams will play each other again in Gardner at 6:45 p.m.
Morris 41, Manteno 23
The Panthers held a brief 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter in Saturday’s third-place game of the Fall Classic but scored just 15 points the rest of the way.
Kenna Selk had 11 points for the Panthers and added two rebounds and an assist. Maddie Lacer and Ashtyn Wischnowski added four points apiece and each had a team-high three rebounds, and Lacer’s two assists led the Panthers.Wilmington 61, Grant Park 44
The Wildcats took fifth place of the Fall Classic by outpacing the Dragons in what was the highest-scoring game of the day in Braidwood.
Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons with 15 points, and Brooke Veldhuizen was right behind with 13 points. Hadleigh Loitz chipped in nine points.
No stats from Wilmington were available.Coal City 42, St. Anne 26
The Coalers’ defense stepped up Saturday in the seventh-place game of the Fall Classic, holding the Cardinals to four points in each of the two middle quarters to earn the comfortable win.
Madison Emerson had 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist to lead the Coalers. Colleen Feeney had eight points, nine rebounds and an assist. Hayleigh Roach and Meghan Onsen each had seven points, and Roach added five rebounds and two assists, and Onsen had four boards and an assist.
The Cardinals’ Sophia Torres led all scorers with 18 points and added four rebounds.Bismarck-Henning 45, Watseka 22
The Blue Devils earned a victory in the Timberwolf Tip-Off championship by outscoring the Warriors 25-12 in the second half.
Eight different Warriors scored, but none of them had more than four points. Allie Hoy, Kennedy McTaggart and Kinzie Parsons split the team lead with four points apiece.Herscher 52, Tri-Point 40
The Tigers earned a win in the third-place game of the Tip-Off, thanks to the play of Mya Johanson, who scored 12 of her game-high 29 points in the second quarter to turn an 18-15 first quarter into a 36-27 halftime lead, a lead the Tigers held for the entire second half.
Haley Wagner also finished in double-figures for the Tigers with 10 points. Emelia Schaefer added seven points.
Sierra Hummel scored 19 points to lead the Chargers, who also got 11 points from Kyra Cathcart.Milford 48, Armstrong-Potomac 36
The Bearcats claimed victory in the fifth-place game of the Tip-Off by scoring 32 second-half points. Kaylee Warren led that charge by scoring 12 of her game-high 20 points in the third quarter.
Jakki Mowrey had nine points for the Bearcats. Abby Tovey added six points.Momence 47, Cissna Park 46
The most thrilling game of the Tip-Off’s final day came in the seventh-place game, when Momence bounced back from trailing 13-3 at the end of the first to tie the game at the end of the third and take the final tally by a point.
Kaitlyn Piekarczyk had 24 points to not only lead Momence but all scorers with 18 of those points coming in the second half. Shan’Tai Allen chipped in 14 points.
Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 15 points, 14 of them in the second half. Bonnie Russell added 11 points.Beecher 56, St. Laurence 55 (OT)
The Bobcats trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters but bounced back to force overtime and took the game in the final frame of the Ladycat Fall Classic.
Abby Shepard led the Bobcats with 14 points. Kaylie Sippel added 12 points, and Margaret Landis scored nine points.Peotone 56, Illiana Christian 51
The Blue Devils led for the duration of the first half before falling behind in the second half briefly and ultimately recovering for a five-point victory in the Ladycat Fall Classic.
Mae Graffeo went 9 for 13 from the charity stripe and scored a team-high 19 points for the Blue Devils. Courtney Burks also hit double-figures with 10 points.Providence 60, Central 25
The Celtics got off to a blistering start Saturday, scoring 29 first-quarter points en route to a smooth-sailing victory against the Comets in the Ladycat Fall Classic.
Riley Thompson had a team-high eight points to pace the Comets. Hanna Offerman added six points.BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 75, Grace Christian 34
The Eagles built an early 15-point lead after the first eight minutes and were never challenged in Saturday afternoon’s rivalry game in the Trinity Roundball Invitational.
Max McCleary led the Eagles with a 13-point, 16-rebound double-double. Christian Bryant had 11 points, and Cameron Larson added 10 points. Ethyn Graham had four assists and three steals.
No stats for Grace Christian were reported.Trinity 77, Galesburg 37
The Eagles somehow had their narrowest contest of the tournament come in a 40-point blowout of Galesburg on Saturday during the Trinity Roundball Invitational.
Ben Green had 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals for Trinity. He was tied with Cameron Larson, who also had 17 points, for the team scoring lead. Eleven different Eagles scored in the game.COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NCCAA Victory Bowl
Olivet Nazarene University 69, Greenville University 8
A week after breaking all sorts of school single-game offensive records, the Tigers were just as impressive as they won the Victory Bowl for the second year in a row.
Jared Honey earned player of the game honors with 172 total yards and three touchdowns. Jayvion Daniels got it done in special teams, returning two punts for touchdowns.
Lashaun Rule scored twice and totaled 75 rushing yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Jordan Lawton went 15 for 20 for 290 yards and three touchdowns.MEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 11 Olivet Nazarene University 113, Robert Morris 79
The Eagles kept things close and trailed by just seven points at the break, but the Tigers exploded for 63 points in the second half for an impressive road blowout win.
Nic Reed was his usual unstoppable self and then some, finishing with a game-high 36 points and 15 rebounds. John Contant added 22 points and four rebounds. Alex Gross netted a double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
No. 24 Olivet Nazarene University 88, Robert Morris 72
Saturday’s game was tight for the most part, as the Tigers’ lead was just 60-56 after three quarters, but a fourth-quarter explosion guided the Tigers past their rivals.
Zanna Myers was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 16 points and five boards. Olivia Schmidt had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double. Sammy Stejskal had nine points, five rebounds and three steals.Kankakee Community College 56, Lake Michigan College 40
The two teams were tied at 22 at the break before a furious second-half rally gave the Cavaliers a double-digit win.
The Cavaliers had a pair of double-digit scorers in leading scorer Meara Tilstra (14 points) and Arriyon Phillips (13 points), with Phillips adding a team-high three steals. Myheaven Parker scored eight points and hauled in a team-high eight boards.
