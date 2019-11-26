BOYS BASKETBALL
BBCHS 77, Hansberry Prep 51
The Boilers scored at least 22 points in each of the first three quarters of their season opener at home Monday.
It was a youth movement for the Boilers, as sophomore Marc Robinson was the leading point man with 16, and freshman center Owen Freeman added 14 points.
Senior point guard Gabe Renchen was a perfect 10 for 10 at the free-throw line and scored 13 points. Fellow senior Jason Hartsfield also finished in double-figures with 10 points.Wilmington 64, Central 56
Wildcats coach Bill Karavites won his first game on the Wilmington sideline against a talented Central team Monday.
Ben Kreitz, Tysen Meents, Kyle Humphries and Tyler Willis all scored in double-figures.Trinity 58, Parkview Christian 46
The Eagles took to the road to take on one of the handful of IHSA schools on their schedule and came back to Kankakee with a double-digit win.
Max McCleary turned in an early candidate for game of the year with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Ben Green added 12 points and five assists, and Ethyn Graham contributed 11 points.Grant Park 71, Momence 56
The Dragons trailed by a pair entering the fourth quarter before ending the game on a 22-5 run to top their nonconference rivals in the Route 17 Classic.
Clayton McKinstry led the Dragons — and all players — with 23 points. Andrew Fulk sank three 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Troy Reynolds chipped in 15 points.
Jasper Jones had 21 points to lead Momence. Johnnie Williams had 12 points, and Jared Espino added eight points.Earlville 66, Dwight 63
The host Trojans suffered first-day heartbreak with the one-possession loss Monday during the Route 17 Classic.
No stats were available for this game.Coal City 66, Serena 37
The host Coalers outscored the Huskers 21-9 in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead in the first half before opening things up even more in the final two quarters during the Coal City-Manteno Thanksgiving Tip-Off.Cade Mueller was the spark that got the Coalers’ fire started, finishing with a game-high 25 points. Riley Ponio chipped in 16 points, and Dominic McKim also hit double-figures with 11 points.
Morris 59, G-SW 49
The Panthers opened the second half with an 8-0 run to take a brief six-point lead before Morris charged back ahead with a double-digit lead. G-SW cut the lead to as close as three before Morris ultimately closed the door during the Coal City-Manteno Thanksgiving Tip-Off.Connor Steichen had 22 points and eight rebounds to lead the Panthers. Chris Bexson added 16 points, three rebounds and five steals.
Hall 49, Reed-Custer 36
The Comets shot just 29 percent on the night, but only allowed the Red Devils to shoot 33 percent and trailed by just a pair at the half, before Hall turned on the heat with a 19-9 margin of victory in the third during the Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament.
Gage Stamm led the Comets with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals. Joel Hunt added six points and two assists. Hayden Wollenzein had five points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal.Warrensburg Latham 64, Iroquois West 56
The Raiders had a five-point lead at the half and rebounded from a woeful third quarter to trim the deficit to three points with less than a minute left before falling short in the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament.
Ryan Tilstra and Jack McMillan equally carried the scoring load with 21 points apiece. Kade Kimmell and Zach Rice scored six points each.GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manteno 49, St. Anne 36
St. Anne really let one get away from them against Manteno, as the Panthers outscored them 20-4 in the fourth quarter to pick up a comfortable win after trailing through the entirety of the first three frames.
Gianna Boros led the way for Manteno with a game-high 16 points to go with six rebounds. Kenna Selk added 10 points in the win, and Holly Singleton scored nine.
Jasmin Toepfer led St. Anne with 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss.Gardner-South Wilmington 32, Reed-Custer 31
A late push from the Comets wasn’t enough to overcome a dismal first quarter as the Panthers held on for a one-point win at home in Gardner.
Reed-Custer scored just two points in the first quarter and trailed during the contest before rallying late. Jaden Christian and Daneile Cherry scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Comets, and no G-SW player scored more than seven.
None of that was enough to make up the lost ground, however, as the Panthers’ hot start to the season continued with a victory. G-SW is 5-0 on the young season.Herscher 34, Streator 26
The Tigers started hot and finished hotter in an exciting win against Streator.
Herscher opened up on a 9-0 run to establish themselves early, then ended on an 8-3 rally to put the Bulldogs away in the end.
Mya Johanson led the Tigers with 16 points on the evening, and Emelia Schafer added nine.Ridgeview 52, Iroquois West 30
The Raiders kept the pace through the first half but ran out of steam down the stretch as Ridgeview receded into the distance in a comfortable win.
Shelby Johnson led I-W with 10 points in the loss.Trinity 39, Grant Park 33
Veronica Harwood put up 17 points and snared six rebounds in Trinity’s win at home against the Dragons.
Reilly Dersien added six points and 12 boards in the victory.Peotone 53, Beecher 49
The Blue Devils bounced back on Day 4 of their up-and-down stint at this year’s Beecher Fall Classic by handing Beecher its first loss of the season in a thriller.
A big time performance from senior forward Mae Graffeo led the charge for Peotone as she scored 17 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. Lauren Hamann also came through for the Devils with 15 points in the win.
Rhiannon Saller led the Bobcats with 10 points, and Kaylie Sippel and Margaret Landis added nine apiece in the loss.Tinley Park 47, Central 40
Kamryn Grice went off for 25 points for the Comets, but a sketchy second quarter was all it took for Tinley Park to grab an insurmountable lead during the Beecher Fall Classic.
Grice scored nine buckets and was an excellent 7 for 9 from the line on the way to her game-high scoring totals. No other Comets player scored more than four points in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!