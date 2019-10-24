SOCCER
IHSA Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional
Bloom 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
The Boilers fell in an early 2-0 hole that they never recovered from and saw their season end as a result in a game that coach Rohan Robinson couldn’t help but tip his cap to the winning team.
“It was a great game — we played hard and (Bloom) played harder,” Robinson said. “We created chances, they created more. We had a goalkeeper (Emmet Wolff) who kept us in the game, they had a keeper who kept us out of the game.”
