SWIMMING
BBCHS 122, Kankakee 45
The Boilers picked up an All-City win by a comfortable margin, picking up first-place finishes is all but one event.
Jake Lehman and Ben McDorman led the way for B-B by picking up wins in two events each. Lehman took first in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle, and McDorman was the overall winner in the 100 backstroke, and 50 freestyle.
The two also chipped in as a part of the Boilers’ clean sweep of the relay events along with a combination of Joey Anders, Garrett Metzger, Zach Scheiwiller, Trevor Way and Corbus Grey.
The Kays’ lone victory came from Kamden Lockwood, who took the top spot in the 100 butterfly.BOYS BASKETBALL
Herscher 52, Coal City 47
Logan Lunsford’s layup with 18 seconds left broke a 47-47 tie and the Tigers followed through with free throws to earn an Illinois Central Eight Conference win after outscoring the Coalers 20-6 in the final frame.Jack Holohan led the Tigers and all scorers with 23 points. Lunsford finished with 11 points, and Bascom Jackson added 10 points.
Austin Pullara and Jarod Garrelts each had 13 points for the Coalers. Cade Mueller scored 10 points.Kankakee 39, Rich East 32
The Kays erased a three-point halftime deficit to come out on top in a defensive struggle in the Southland Athletic Conference.Lavell McIntosh led the Kays with 11 points and seven rebounds. Rashard Harris added nine points and eight boards.
Trinity 78, Heritage Christian 46
The Eagles got all the balance they could ask for offensively in their blowout road win Tuesday.
Ben Green and Ethyn Graham each tallied 15 points, and Green also added six assists. Max McCleary had 14 points and nine rebounds. Cameron Larson also scored 14 points.Lisle 52, Manteno 48
The Panthers held a 34-28 lead after three quarters, but the Lions exploded for 24 points in the fourth to hand the Panthers a heartbreaking loss.Trevor Moisant drilled three of his four 3-pointers in the third quarter and led the Panthers with 18 points. Darien Bechard added 15 points, and Robbie Wesselhoff scored nine points.
G-SW 55, Illinois Lutheran 39
The Panthers outscored the Chargers 27-15 in the second half to seal the deal on a River Valley Conference victory Tuesday.Chris Bexson led the Panthers with 12 points and three rebounds. Connor Steichen had 10 points and six rebounds, and Nate Wise narrowly topped his teammate with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Milford 59, Iroquois West 52
Trey Totheroh went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 26 points to secure a nonconference win for the Bearcats on Tuesday.
Tanner Sobkoviak had 11 points for Milford, and Klaytin Hunsinger scored 10 points.
Zach Gerling led the Raiders with 13 points. Jack McMillan scored 10 points, and Ryan Tilstra had nine points.St. Anne 69, Donovan 21
The Cardinals outscored the Wildcats by at least 10 points in each of the first three quarters to improve to 6-2 on the season with a comfortable victory.
Andy Onnen had five points to lead the Wildcats. No stats were reported for St. Anne.Reed-Custer 79, Peotone 56
Gage Stamm had himself a night for the Comets, posting a hearty statline of 31 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block to lead his team to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.Jacob Heisner posted a double-double of his own for the Comets with 20 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and a block. Ethan Martis had 15 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals.
No stats were reported for Peotone.
Streator 66, Wilmington 56
The Wildcats fell to 2-3 on the season and 0-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference after staying close with the Bulldogs for most the game but never were able to overcome their deficit.
Ben Kreitz led the Wildcats with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Trey Shaw scored 13 points and Tyler Willis contributed 11 points and five rebounds.GIRLS BASKETBALL
Herscher 44, Iroquois West 27
The Tigers picked up a comfortable win on the road in Gilman by holding the Raiders’ offense firmly in check.
McKinley Tilstra was the top scorer for I-W with eight points in the loss.Coal City 35, Morris 31
The Coalers notched a solid win on the strength of a stout defensive fourth quarter in which they held Morris to just two points.
Hayleigh Roach led the way for Coal City with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the victory, and Luci Hackey added 10 points.Kankakee 86, Rich East 41
The Kays picked up another one-sided Southland Conference victory, this time by plowing over Rich East at home in Kankakee.
Ambranette Storr led the way with eye-popping totals yet again, putting up 32 points to go with 11 rebounds. Avery Jackson added 13 points and six assists, and Imani Williams flirted with a quadruple-double, putting up 12 assists, 10 boards and 10 steals to go with her seven points.Central 51, St. Anne 20
The Comets made quick work of the Cardinals in a one-sided affair on the road in St. Anne.
Kamryn Grice scored a game-high 14 points for the Comets. Hanna Offerman added seven points, and Jillian Baker and Madison Kleinert each scored six points.
Jasmin Toepfer was the leading scorer for St. Anne with nine points.Trinity 35, Heritage Christian 30
The Eagles improved to 7-2 on the year by squeezing out a tight one on Tuesday.
Reilly Dersein continued her early season dominance with 22 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. Veronica Harwood had seven points, nine boards and three steals.Prairie Central 56, Reed-Custer 26
The Comets piled up 39 turnovers and took just 33 shots in their lopsided nonconference loss Tuesday.
Jaden Christian and Kelsi Dillon each had six points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal apiece, and Dillon also blocked a shot.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
College of Lake County 71, (21) Kankakee Community College 69
The 21st-ranked Kays dropped a tight one on the road Tuesday, ending their season-opening winning streak at eight games.
Myheaven Parker hauled in seven boards for the Cavaliers, who also got five assists from Ceairra Smith and four steals from Kierra Williamson. No scoring stats were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!