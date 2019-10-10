VOLLEYBALL
Beecher 2, Grant Park 0 (25-16, 25-6)
The Bobcats continued their top-notch play of late by making quick work of a Grant Park team that defeated them last month, as Beecher has now won nine of its last 11 contests.
Kaylie Sippel had a busy night for the Bobcats with four kills, 13 assists, three aces, a block and four digs. Rhiannon Saller and Julianna Picicco each had six kills, while Saller had two blocks and Picicco added four digs. Cheyanna Stluka had an ace, two digs, three kills and a block. Margaret Landis had eight digs, an assist and an ace.
Hadleigh Loitz and Elise Garcia each served up an ace from the Dragons, while Loitz also notched four assists. Delaney Panozzo had two kills and Grace Gorman had eight digs.
Manteno 2, Coal City 0 (25-18, 25-9)
The Panthers made it 10 wins in their last dozen games with a sweep of the Coalers Thursday.
Elena Gomez had nine kills and a block, while Reese Bachus contributed seven kills and seven digs. Dayli Dwyer had 20 assists and Karli Wenzel had eight digs.
Megan Norris led the Coalers with four kills. Rose Feeney had eight assists and five digs. Natalie Durham and Mia Rodriguez each had a pair of kills. Abbie Cullick had 12 digs, Sam Hanley had six digs and Luci Hakey had five digs and a kill.
Herscher 2, Wilmington 0 (25-17, 25-16)
The Wildcats came out swinging against the Illinois Central Eight Conference leaders, scoring the first five points of the night. But with the two teams tied at 14, the Tigers went on a 6-0 run behind the serving of Anna Cotter to pull away from the Wildcats for the night.
The same thing happened in the second, when the Wildcats opened an early 5-2 lead before 3-0 and 5-0 runs behind Mady Rogers gave the Tigers another conference sweep.
Maddy Offerman had eight kills and three blocks for the Tigers. Claudia Huston had six kills and six digs. Rogers had eight digs, three kills and a pair of aces. Ana Rice added 10 assists.
Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0 (25-15, 25-13)
The Bearcats had the day off at the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Classic and used it to earn a quick sweep of their Vermilion Valley Conference foes.
Jakki Mowrey was unreal from the service area, where she recorded five aces, while also adding a team-high nine digs. Caley Mowrey had 11 kills and three blocks. Kaylee Warren set the table with 20 assists.
Cissna Park 2, Momence 0 (25-22, 25-12)
Bonnie Russell led the Cissna Park to a two-set sweep with nine kills on Thursday in nonconference action as the Timberwolves also stayed busy on their P-B-L Classic off day.
Carly Pence and Kristen Walder each had six kills, while Walder added seven digs and three aces and Pence added six digs. Mikayla Knake had 23 assists and KayLee McWethy had six digs.
Watseka 2, Dwight 0 (25-16, 25-13)
The Warriors held consistent over two sets for a Sangamon Valley Conference victory Thursday behind nine kills and an ace from Kinzie Parsons.
Kourtney Kincade and Teagan Cawthon each had five kills, while Kincade added a block. Grace Smith had 12 assists and a pair of aces. Sydney McTaggart had 14 blocks, while Maggie Guimond had 10 blocks and a team-high three aces. Meredith Drake had seven assists.
Alexis Thetard had two aces and seven digs for the Trojans. Kayla Kodat had a block, two kills, three digs and five assists.
Peotone 2, Streator 0 (25-22, 25-17)
After sweating out the first set, the Blue Devils had an easier time putting the Bulldogs away in the second for a clean sweep in ICE action.
The Blue Devils were led by Malya Sayre's 10 kills and one block. McKenna Evans had 19 assists. Grace Renier had five kills and Hanna Gonzalez had nine digs.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-12, 25-5)
The host Panthers were too much for the Raiders to handle Thursday.
Chloe Baker and Ashton Miller each had a kill. Shelby Johnson had five digs. Anahi Munoz and Emma Lopez each had three digs, while Lopez added an assist.
SOCCER
Bloom 6, Kankakee 0
The Kays played a strong first half against the 14-5-2 Blazing Trojans and faces just a 2-0 halftime deficit before hitting a rough patch in the second half.
Chris Groesbeck managed 16 saves for the Kays.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Andrew 0
No stats were reported for this game.
Joliet Catholic 4, Coal City 1 (Wednesday)
Nick Sullivan scored the Coalers' lone goal in their regular season finale. Colin Hart had seven saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lisle 3, Coal City 2 (Wednesday)
Molly Stiles earned a 6-4, 6-1 win in singles action for the Coalers, while Aspen Johnson and Trinity Barrus pulled out a 6-3, 2-6, 10-5 win in doubles.
