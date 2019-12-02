GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher 67, Herscher 46
A 23-point explosion in the second quarter and a second-half defensive performance in which they allowed just 18 points propelled the Bobcats to a big nonconference victory against the Tigers.The Bobcats were on fire from deep, sinking 11-of-25 3-pointers. They won the rebounding battle 38-30, including 18 offensive rebounds, which led to 19 second-chance points. The Bobcats had 19 points off of 24 Tigers turnovers.
Kaylie Sippel led the ’Cats with 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Abby Shepard sank four 3-pointers and had 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Morgan McDermott also finished in double-figures with 14 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Mya Johanson was resilient for the Tigers in the loss, finishing with a game-high 30 points, including three 3-pointers and a 5-for-6 day at the free-throw line.Boys basketball
3rd-place: Manteno 66, Coal City 59
Robbie Wesselhoff set a school record with nine 3-pointers to lead the Panthers to victory against the host Coalers with a game-high 32 points during the Coal City Thanksgiving Tournament.Payton Hutchings had 23 points for the Coalers, who also got 17 points from Jarod Garrelts.
5th-place: Beecher 53, G-SW 51
After the two River Valley Conference rivals entered the half tied, two points in the third proved to be the difference after a deadlocked fourth quarter in the first of three games between the two squads this season.Duane Doss scored 15 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to lead the Bobcats. Ryan LeBlanc hit a pair of early 3-pointers and had 12 points on the day. Mitch Landis added seven points.
Chris Bexson dropped 24 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Panthers. Nate Wise added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Brandon States had six points and a pair of boards.7th-place: Serena 70, Peotone 56
No stats were available for this game.3rd-place: Flanagan-Cornell 66, Dwight 64
The Trojans dropped a heartbreaker in which they even had a look at a buzzer-beating 3-pointer before falling just short during the Route 17 Classic.
Brandon Ceylor led the Trojans with 28 points, and Lane Thompson recorded 18 points and eight boards.7th-place: Woodland 47, Momence 43
Momence was tied after a quarter but fell behind by the half and never was able to come back. Jaden Walls led the team with 14 points, and Johnnie Williams added eight points, and McShun Walls had seven points.Herscher 45, Reed-Custer 36
In a matchup of Illinois Central Eight black-and-yellow rivals, the Tigers reigned supreme with a nine-point victory in the final day of the Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament.
Jack Holohan led all scorers with 19 points for the Tigers. Logan Lunsford also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Jacob Heisner posted a double-double for the Comets with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Gage Stamm had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists, and Blake Foster added eight points, seven boards and a pair of steals.Milford 52, Schlarman 47
The Bearcats bested the Schlarman Thanksgiving Tournament host by outscoring them 19-7 in the fourth quarter, the only quarter in which they held the lead at the buzzer.
Trace Fleming had 17 points to lead all scorers. Tanner Sobkoviak added 16 points for the Bearcats, and Trey Totheroh chipped in with seven points.Eureka 68, Iroquois West 49
The Raiders faced just a three-point halftime deficit before being outscored 38-22 down the stretch during the GC-M-S Thanksgiving Tournament.
Jack McMillan scored 16 points to lead the Raiders. Ryan Tilstra had 13 points, and Cannon Leonard added 10 points.Regular Season
Wilmington 52, Illinois Lutheran 29
The Wildcats got balanced scoring during regular season play Saturday, as four players scored at least nine points in their nonconference home victory.
Ben Krietz had 17 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Tyler Willis had 10 points, and Trey Shaw and Tyson Meents added nine points apiece.Central 44, Watseka 32
After a low-scoring first half that saw the Comets take a 16-15 lead to the break, Central rallied for 28 points in the second half to run away with a victory against its Sangamon Valley Conference foe.
Jacob Shoven led the Comets, and all scorers, with 19 points, and Nathan Gray was the only other Comet with more than four points, finishing with 13 points.
Drew Wittenborn was the high-man for Watseka with nine points. Jordan Schroeder chipped in with seven points.WRESTLING
Shepard Duals (Coal City)
The Coalers were a perfect 3-0 on Saturday, topping Marist 33-28, Richards 72-12 and New Trier 39-32.
Sixteen different Coalers won matches, and another 10 victories went to the Coalers via forfeit. Zach Finch and David Papach each were victorious in two matches, and defending state champion Daniel Jezik was one of several Coalers to win his only match on the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!