BOYS SOCCER
Herscher 2, Illinois Lutheran 0
Bascom Jackson dished a pair of assists in the second half, one to Logan Lunsford and one to Lucas Scejbal. Jack Holohan recorded three saves.
Iroquois West 8, Reed-Custer 0
It took just two days for Diego Camarena to reach double-digit goals, as he added six more on Tuesday to the seven he scored Monday. Angel Barajas and Conner Price each added goals, while Alex Arias and Jon Gonzalez each dished an assist.
The Raiders' Ulises Aguilera picked up three saves in his shutout and Reed-Custer's Stephen Condreay recorded three saves.
Grant Park 6, Crete-Monee 1
Ethan Damler scored a pair of goals in the second half after a first half assist to lead the Dragons. Ayden Delaney scored and added two assists. Levi Strong and Ryan Heldt each scored, while Nolan Schneider had an assist.
Oakwood 5, Watseka 0
Andrew Heurring had 21 saves for the Warriors.
Coal City 4, Serena 1
The Coalers fell behind early but scored the game's final four goals, coming from Colin Meece, Keegan Johnson, Levi Counterman and Nick Sullivan. Luke Hawkins had three saves and an assist, while Dekotah Rueger had an assist and Colin Hart had a save.
VOLLEYBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Sycamore 1
No stats were reported for this match.
Coal City 2, Plano 0 (25-22, 25-18)
The Coalers sported a well-balanced attack Tuesday in their sweep of Plano. Natalie Durham had a team-high five kills, while McKenna Fitzpatrick, Luci Hakey and Megan Norris each added four kills.
Fitzpatrick led the Coalers with two blocks. Rose Feeney had eight assists and Abbie Cullick had 18 digs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 0 (25-12, 25-16)
Carson Halpin racked up 13 kills, eight digs and an ace as the Panthers evened their record to 1-1. Kaitlynn Kavanaugh added eight kills and three blocks. Kennedy Fair had 21 assists and Madelyn Storm had eight digs.
No stats were reported for Reed-Custer.
Donovan 2, Iroquois West 1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-19)
The Wildcats rebounded after dropping the first set to convincingly take the final two.
Shelby Johnson led the Raiders with six kills and a dig. Emma Lopez had 17 assists and an ace. Anahi Munoz had two digs.
No stats were reported for Donovan.
Manteno 3, Illiana Christian 2 (21-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-8)
The Panthers fought back to win the last three sets of Tuesday's extended matchup.
Reese Bachus racked up 20 kills in the marathon match. Sariah Schulteis had 29 assists, while Elena Gomez had five blocks and Kenna Selk had 18 assists.
Yorkville 2, Wilmington 0
Becca Horton led the Wildcats in both kills (four) and aces (two). Evelyn Shepard had five assists.
Tri-Point 2, Trinity 0 (25-23, 25-13)
The Chargers held on for a tight win in the first set before dominating the second. They were led by Sierra Hummel's five kills, six assists and ace. Elise Bruner had three kills, three assists, three digs and two aces.
No stats were reported for Trinity.
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Milford 2, Fisher 0 (25-7, 25-13)
Caley Mowrey was unstoppable up front, as she led the Bearcats with eight kills and two blocks. Kaylee Warren had 17 assists and was joined by Maya McEwen to tie for a team-high four blocks. Emmaleah Marshino had five digs.
Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0 (25-17, 25-14)
Mowrey was once again a force up front with seven kills and three blocks, while Warren led the Bearcats in assists once again with 21. She also tied with Sam Conley with 10 digs apiece. Lexy Puetz had a pair of aces.
Kankakee 2, Oakwood 0 (25-20, 25-23)
No stats were reported for this match.
Boys Golf
Bradley-Bourbonnais 183, Bolingbrook 214
Austin Botica shot a 43 to earn medalist honors for the Boilers. Austin Lucas shot a 46, while Isaac Fabro and Matt Marzke each shot a 47.
Watseka 185, Oakwood 212, Westville 232
Lukas Ball has been on the ball to start the season, as he once again earned medalist honors with a sub-40 score (39). Jordan Schroeder posted a 43. Leevi Bruens shot a 51 and Zachary Hickman shot a 52.
Iroquois West 190, St. Anne 226, Momence 253
Raiders teammates Kade Kimmel and Jack McMillian tied St. Anne's Connor Cotton to split medalist honors three ways, as each golfer shot a 46.
The Raiders were rounded out with a 47 from Kyler Meents and a 51 from Jack Pree. St. Anne was rounded out by Brooks Schoon (47), Megan Stegall (64) and Ryan Sirois (69).
Gavin Ladd shot a 54 to lead Momence. Matt Warren shot a 61, Andrew Reams shot a 66 and Owen Bramer shot a 72.
Milford 175, Salt Fork 222, Cissna Park 228
The Bearcats dominated from start to finish, thanks in large part to a 39 from medalist C.J. VanHoveln. Cooper Frerichs (44), Kaleb Harris (45) and James Birch (47) rounded out Milford's top four.
Cale Cross shot a 53 to lead Cissna Park.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 204
The Warriors competed as a team by themselves in their matchup against Oakwood, who did not have a full roster of four for a team score.
Natalie Schroeder continued to shine, shooting a 46 to once again call herself medalist. Hailey Noel shot a 50, Allie Hoy shot a 51 and Haley Essington shot a 57.
Cissna Park, Milford
Neither team fielded a full roster. Cissna Park got a 58 apiece from Emily Hylbert and Lauren Kaeb, while the Bearcats' Jessica Hines shot a 59.
GIRLS TENNIS
Coal City 5, Rich East 0
It was a clean sweep for the Coalers, who were clicking on all cylinders Tuesday.
Skyler Wickiser (6-0, 6-0) and Elizabeth Kenney (6-1, 6-0) swept singles action. Laura Flores and Molly Styles (6-0, 6-1), McKenzie Coleman and Kaylee Groves (6-1, 6-1) and Aspen Johnson and Mackenzie Leech (6-0, 6-0) swept doubles.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
No stats were reported for this match.
Editor’s note: Prep sports scores and results can be submitted by coaches and school officials to sports@daily-journal.com each night.
