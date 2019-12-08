BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity 82, Portage Christian 67
The Eagles got out to an early double-digit lead and soared behind Cameron Larson's 20 points and another 18 from Jackson Wade to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Max McCleary posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Green just missed a double-double of his own with 10 points and nine assists.
St. Thomas More 58, Bishop McNamara 40
The Irish were tied for a good portion of Saturday's game before injuries piled up on the McNamara end and the game got away.
Andrew Arseneau had 11 points to lead the Irish. Tyler Hiller added 10 points.
Providence 50, Manteno 43
The Celtics made a short trip south Saturday and handed the Panthers their second loss in six games this season.
No stats were reported for this game.
Toyota of Danville Classic: St. Joseph-Ogden 59, Watseka 49
Conner Curry scored 13 of his team-high points in the first half, but the Warriors fell in an early hole and never quite got back to even against the Spartans.
Maddux Rigsby also finished in double-figures with a dozen points. Jordan Schroeder had nine points.
Toyota of Danville Classic: Cissna Park 69, Schlarman 54
The Timberwolves improved to 5-1 on the season with their double-digit dismantling of the Hilltoppers Saturday.
No stats were reported for this game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chicagoland Showcase: Kankakee 73, Danville 34
The Kays rebounded from a narrow loss to Rich South earlier this week with a resounding win at the Chicagoland Showcase at Crete-Monee.
Ambranette Storr led the Kays with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Imani Williams posted a triple-double with 12 points, 10 assists, 15 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals. Avery Jackson had 22 points and recorded an unorthodoxed double-double with 10 steals, adding six assists and four rebounds as well.
Watseka 51, Champaign Centennial 43
The Warriors had a balanced offensive attack and used it to earn a well-deserved road victory Saturday.
Natalie Schroeder was a perfect 5-for-5 at the free-throw line and led the Warriors with 15 points. Sydney McTaggart hit 4-of-5 from the charity stripe and scored 12 points. Kinzie Parsons also added a dozen to the Warriors' offensive output.
Wilmington 39, Central 35
Jordyn Reents hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer for the 'Cats, who sealed the deal with a pair of Megan Mann free-throws.
No stats were reported for this game.
Bloomington Central Catholic 59, Bishop McNamara 33
The Irish fell behind on the road by double-digits early and could never get back into it.
No stats were reported for this game.
Trinity 53, Families of Faith 32 (Friday)
Veronica Harwood was golden from the free-throw line, going 11-for-14 from the stripe on her way to a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double to power the Eagles.
Sara Haller did a bit of everything with eight points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Kankakee Community College 68, Rock Valley 51
Michael Moshkovitz nearly notched a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Cavaliers to their eighth win in 12 contests.
Jonte Coleman was the Cavaliers' leading scorer with 18 points and seven rebounds. Damari Nixon added 11 points and four boards.
(8) Olivet Nazarene University 83, Trinity Christian 65
The Tigers scored the game's first 10 points and were never threatened in their home victory Saturday.
Alex Gross scored a career-high 24 points and added 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the Tigers. Nic Reed had 12 points and 10 boards for a double-double. John Contant had 13 points and four assists. Dane Schlafley and Gavin Griggs eacha dded eight points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
(21) Kankakee Community College 82, Rock Valley 78 (Overtime)
The Cavaliers, the 21st-ranked Division II squad, got a last-second 3-pointer from Kierra Williamson to force overtime, where they topped Division III's fifth-ranked Rock Valley.
No leading scorer for the Cavaliers was reported. T'Laizha Morris hauled down a team-high nine rebounds. Ceaiarra Smith and Arriyonn Phillips each dished seven assists and Brandi Hudswon swiped three steals.
(19) Olivet Nazarene University 114, Trinity Christian 86
The Tigers let the points come early and often Saturday, scoring at least 24 points in each quarter of Saturday's commanding win.
Kayla Ross was one of five Tigers to score in double-figures and led the team with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals. Zanna Meyers had 16 points, two assists and two steals. Sammy Stejskal and Caroline Boehne each had 13 points and Olivia Schmidt added 11 points.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Olivet Nazarene University Holiday Invite (Courtesy of Olivet Nazarene University Athletics)
Bryce Vollrath appeared to be in mid-season form as he dominated the throwing competition at the ONU Holiday Invite on Friday. Vollrath met NAIA National Qualifying A Standards in both the shot put and weight throw in the meet. His shot throw of 17.69 m not only qualified him for nationals, but it also set an ONU record in the event, bettering Vollrath's previous mark of 17.52 m. Bryce's qualifying mark for the weight throw was 17.94 m.
Jalon Simpson and Abigail Leuthold also had solid performances at the meet. Simpson improved his personal-best mark in the weight throw by throwing 15.93 m. Simpson's throw on Friday keeps him at seventh all-time on the ONU list for best marks in the weight throw. Leuthold had a solid jump in the triple jump, covering a distance of 10.66 m. This jump is good enough to place her sixth on the Tigers' all-time triple jump list.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Wheaton Invitational
The Tigers set 12 new NAIA National qualifying women's times and three more on the men's side in Wheaton Saturday. The full list of new and improving qualifiers are as follows:
WOMEN
50-yard freestyle — Jordan Enders: 24.47 s — Improved from a B to an A qualifying time
100-yard breaststroke — Payton DeZur: 1:09.59 — Improved from a B to an A qualifying time
100-yard butterfly — Helina Reyes: 1:00.40 — Improved from a B to an A qualifying time
200-yard butterfly — Jennifer Paul: 2:19.82 — Improved from a B to an A qualifying time
200-yard backstroke — Rachael DeVries: 2:15.46 — Improved from a B to an A qualifying time
400-yard individual medley — Rachael DeVries: 4:54.16 — Improved from a B to an A qualifying time
1650-yard freestyle — Maci Montgomery: 18:55.65 — Improved from a B to an A qualifying time
50-yard freestyle — Kylie Martin: 26.00 s — New B qualifying time
200-yard freestyle — Kylie Martin: 2:03.36 — New B qualifying time
200-yard freestyle — Guadalupe Vega: 2:04.66 — New B qualifying time
200-yard individual medley — Ashley Basham: 2:17.99 — New B qualifying time
200-yard individual medley — Rachael DeVries: 2:20.57 — New B qualifying time
MEN
200-yard freestyle — Xavier Bordes Adell: 1:46.17 — New A qualifying time
100-yard freestyle — Zack Stayton: 49.91 s — New B qualifying time
200-yard breaststroke — Alejandro Evreinoff — New B qualifying time
