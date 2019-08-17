Q&A with Minnesota wide receiver and Bishop McNamara graduate Chris Autman-Bell

It didn’t take long for 2017 Bishop McNamara graduate Christ Autman-Bell to make his mark on the college gridiron. After redshirting the 2017 season, Autman-Bell was thrust into a pivotal role in the Golden Gophers’ offense in 2018, when he started nine games and played in all 13 for coach P.J. Fleck.
In that action, Autman-Bell snagged 28 receptions for 449 yards, both top-five for freshmen in school history, while his 16 yards per catch were tops on the team.
The Daily Journal recently had the chance to ask Autman-Bell about his young college career and his continued connection to Bishop McNamara.
You had one of the best freshman seasons in school history last year. Can you pinpoint one or two things, maybe one personally and one as a team/offense that allowed you to come out and make such a statement in your first year?
“I feel like I got into an offense that helped me grow as a player. I grew every day, helped the team out in all types of ways. It just gave me a chance to get out and help the team.”
What was your favorite game last season and why?
“Wisconsin, the last game. Just winning the axe and bringing it home after 15 years, it was just crazy.”
What did you focus on most during the spring and summer to continue improving?
“My break points, my hips, getting more flexible. I was always a tight player in high school, I didn’t stretch a lot. So stretching more, getting my hips right, break points, just playing lower and faster as a wide receiver.”
Coach Fleck has become one of the most popular coaches in the country. What do you like most about him, and do you feel like you really have the understanding of how fortunate you are to play for someone like him?
“Fleck gave me a chance when I was a junior in high school. When nobody gave me a chance, he shouted out to me and said, ‘I need you to come play for me.’ He kept it real with me, always stayed in touch with me, so I kept it real with him, always stayed with him. Just being with him every day, seeing how he coaches, how he is, the energy, everything is just amazing. He’s loving.”
Your wide receiver room at Minnesota is bursting with young talent. How competitive are all of you and how does that help all of you make each other better?
“We’re mad competitive every practice. We play hard every practice, we get each other better. Whether it’s us going against each other, going against our defense, we just play hard every play and get better every day.”
What kind of goals do you have both for yourself and for your team?
“We’ve got a goal to be dominant this year, winning the Big Ten West, the national championship, the Rose Bowl, whatever. We just want to be great this year, be amazing, be elite.”
How much are you enjoying and taking advantage of the education that a Big Ten school like Minnesota has to offer?
“The education is crazy, probably top five in the world. I’m a student-athlete, student’s always first. I’m getting an education, going to class every day, sitting in the first two rows and being elite.”
How much are you able to stay up to date with your old high school, Bishop McNamara? Did you get to follow very closely on their run to the state championship last year?
“For sure, I stayed in touch every game. Being an alumni of the Irish is a great feeling, it’s the best school in Kankakee. I stayed in touch with all the high school players, my coaches, everything. I think they’ve got a shot this year, also. Both of my cousins (Caleb and Dakari Smith) play on the team, my little brother (Christian Autman) is a freshman, so I’ve gotta stay in touch even more.”
Coach Zinanni is having the field dedicated to him on opening night, as the stadium will be renamed Rich Zinanni Field. What has coach Zinanni meant for you personally as both a person and a football player?
“Coach Zinanni gave me a shot to come to a nice, private school in my town, one of the best schools, best education. He gave me a shot, too, in high school and I took it. That’s good he’s having the field dedicated to him because he worked for it. Probably the best coach in Illinois.”
