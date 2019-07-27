When Bishop McNamara catcher Owen Jackson was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State team, he thought that was the biggest accolade he would receive, but then he was named the 2019 Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year.
He then thought that co-player of the year honors would be his biggest accolade, but that changed earlier this month. Jackson was named a small school All-American by MaxPreps, the premier high school sports information website in the country.
The Daily Journal recently spoke with Jackson about his accomplishments and continued to desire to improve.
When did you find out you were an All-American? What was your reaction?
The way I found out that I made All-American was one random day. I was at work — just having a normal day — and then, I checked my phone and I saw that coach (Kurt Quick) texted me. It took a while to sink in, but when it did, I was so excited, and I couldn’t stop talking about it for about a week.
As a high schooler, how do you go about not letting something like this get to your head and stay hungry?
The way I keep milestones like this from not getting in the way of the grind is the mindset that I have for myself. I started off the year wanting to be an All-State player, and I didn’t know about All-American. But I accomplished the goals, and then set a new one. I look at this as if it was a stepping stool for the big goal that I have in mind.
Do you get to use this as bragging rights on your teammates and friends?
I don’t use this as a bragging right because once I get these accomplishments, I’m now a senior. I understand that I am a leader, and I have my teammates and younger players looking at me. So, I have to stay humble and show them how to lead a team.
What’s the process of putting the bat down and picking the shoulder pads back up?
In my opinion, I think that baseball to football is one of the hardest transitions athletes have to make — from going to a noncontact sport and being able to have some type of rest before your next appearance, to go to contact every play and almost no breaks. It’s hard, but me and all the other baseball players are doing really well with that transition, and our football team is looking really good this year.
