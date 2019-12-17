Daily Journal staff report
BLOOMINGTON — The current high school football landscape in Illinois is not changing.
On Tuesday, the Illinois High School Association announced the results of voting by member schools on bylaw referendum proposals.
One of the proposals was to rescind a football district scheduling system that was approved a year ago and is slated to begin in 2021. By a 374-241 vote, the proposal was rescinded.
The regular-season football scheduling and the IHSA football playoffs will remain unchanged from their current format.
“There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021.
“We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”
Announced a year ago, the district proposal was approved 324-307.
Rather than schools making up schedules, whether it be by participating in a conference, scheduling nonconference games or the more traditional path of six to seven conference games and two to three nonconference games, schools would be divided into districts by the IHSA.
The districts would be comprised of either eight or nine schools made up by enrollment and geographic location. All schools in a district will play each district opponent one time, with the top four schools from each district qualifying for the playoffs. The playoffs will remain as-is, with 32 teams in each of the eight classes.
Schools will be allowed to schedule nonconference games during bye weeks to fill a nine-week regular season, but only district games will count toward playoff qualification.
