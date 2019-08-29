POWER RANKINGS: Preseason hype

It doesn’t seem as though it’s been all that long since the 2018-19 school year ended, which brought the close of the school sports calendar along with it.
But the nights are starting to become shorter, the air a little crispier and the hype for football has started to raise the roof. It’s safe to say football season is upon us.
And the start of the season, much like it does every fall, has brought fresh dreams to a new crop of student-athletes, dreams similar to their football comrades’ before them — throwing the game-winning touchdown pass, forcing a fumble to stop a driving team or whatever other game-winning play wraps up a state championship.
Those players hope their dreams start becoming to reality this weekend when the football season officially kicks off.
But before it does, here are my preseason power rankings, a list that is sure to change more rapidly than the leaves turn colors this fall:
1. Bishop McNamara, Coal City (tie)
When it comes to putting together a power rankings list, there’s not a better problem to have than deciding who belongs at the top. After teeter-tottering between the Irish and Coal City, I decided we can wait and let these two teams settle this top spot when they meet in Coal City in Week 2.
Tyshon King and his 55 total touchdowns in 2018 have moved on from McNamara to Northern Michigan University, but a lot of the Irish’s recipe for success has stewed around during the summer and is back for 2019.
Tyler Hiller is back, as are weapons such as Manny Harris, Owen Jackson and company to form an offense that looks to maintain last year’s high-octane offense.
Defensively, the Brookmont Bullies return loads as well. Damien Thornton is a jack-of-all-trades that is equal parts safety, linebacker and defensive end, and Caleb Smith looks to be one of the area’s most feared pass rushers.
Similar to the Irish, the Coalers have a three-year quarterback in Payton Hutchings and an offense littered with versatility. Austin Pullara could haul in double-digit touchdowns from the tight end spot, and Daniel Jezik will return in the backfield after leading the 2018 Coalers in rushing.
Max Arias was a tremendous defensive leader last season and has handed over the keys to another solid crop of defenders. Highlighted by a fearsome front seven that features Pullara, Brady Crawford and Jack Bunton just to name a few, the Coalers have the total package, one that could be good enough to hoist a state trophy.
3. Bradley-Bourbonnais
The Boilers have taken a two-year break from postseason play but have shown under head coach Mike Kohl they are always a tough out when they do make the playoffs.
The common theme in the Top 3 is all three teams boast senior signal-callers entering their third years, as Keaton Schmidt is back for the Boilers. He has experienced senior weapons such as Jason Hartsfield and Tremain Stone, and juniors such as Ethan McCarty can make the Boilers that much more explosive.
The Boilers really can make their mark on both sides of the trenches. Derek Byrd will anchor a giant offensive line, and the defensive line features monsters such as C.J. Dunn and Hollist Daniels.
If the Boilers can come out of nonconference play 2-0, they could take that momentum and run deep into November with it.
4. Central
It’s quite a transition to go from our area’s largest schools in Bradley-Bourbonnais to one of our smaller schools in Clifton, but the Comets have one of the best collections of talent in the area.
Jay Lemenager approached 2,000 yards in the air last year. He won’t have all of his weapons back, most notably losing receiver Canyon Burrow, but there are plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball that will frighten opposing defenses and offenses alike.
5. Wilmington
Jeff Reents doesn’t know much else other than winning. His Wildcats made the postseason for the 24th consecutive season last year and 2019 figures to make it a full quarter-century.
The Wildcats failed to reach double-digit wins for the first time in four years last year, but they were still one last-second, 80-yard touchdown away from a mammoth road playoff win at Monmouth-Roseville.
With Central Carolina baseball commit Keaton Hopwood back at quarterback behind an experienced offensive line, the Wildcats just might find themselves back in the 10-plus win column.
6. Kankakee
Under new head coach Derek Hart, the Kays don’t have their eyes set on a rebuild as they do on the Class 5A Playoffs.
Inconsistency plagued the Kays during their 4-5 season one year ago, but with some of the most returning talent in the area, some of that naturally should straighten itself out as experience is gained.
And once that happens, watch out, Southland Conference. Speed, toughness and physicality is oozing out of every pore of the program in Kankakee, a team I think can be one of the biggest surprises in the greater Chicagoland area if a few breaks that traditionally go against the Kays start to go their way.
7. Herscher
The Tigers didn’t expect to make one of their deepest runs in postseason history last year, but it happened, as they reached the Class 3A semifinals. They were a team full of new faces that had just lost a rock-solid senior class.
Last year’s seniors became a rock-solid senior class in their own right, something this year’s group hopes to accomplish. But the senior numbers are light, with only seven on the roster, which means some talented sophomores and juniors will have to develop on the fly for the Tigers in 2019.
8. Peotone
Injuries ravaged the Blue Devils last year, but they still nearly managed a way into the postseason.
With a fresh slate and a team at full health, returning quarterback Max Gesswein will have his favorite target back, tight end Logan Heflin, which could mean more throwing than we’ve been accustomed to from the Blue Devils.
But their bread and butter probably will be to run the ball and play tough defense, the two staples under coach Apostolos Tsiamis. If they can play nine games of that physical football and come out healthy, a 10th game in November could be in the works.
9. Manteno
Similar to their Route 50 rivals, the Panthers saw a season full of promise crumble because of injuries. But those injuries gave playing time to sophomores and juniors who are more experienced as the 2019 season begins than they otherwise would have had.
Davey Wurster is the real deal and Caleb Borkenhagen has had a full year to prepare for the starting quarterback role. With a clean bill of health, the Panthers figure to once again join the playoff hunt.
10. Milford-Cissna Park
The Bearcats already are tough enough to peg with their similar-yet-different 8-man football game, but as the defending Illinois 8-Man Football Association state champs, all eyes are on them this year.
The legendary backfield of quarterback Jared Schunke and running back Kennedy Kunsch is gone, a pair of players who also were vital defensively. But with a tremendous trench presence and the pedigree of a champ, the Bearcats seem ready to take everyone’s best shots.
11. Watseka
The first three years of the Aaron Hilgendorf era have yielded the best three-year span the Warriors have seen in about 30 years. The seniors this year were the first bunch of freshman Hilgendorf inherited, so things only seem to be flowing smoother now.
There were positional battles deep into camp with a ton of talented juniors. Once the Warriors figure out their personnel, they could find themselves on the rise.
12. Dwight
The Trojans are tough to gauge one year removed from losing program cornerstone Logan Graham and a handful of his talented teammates. But second-year coach Luke Standiford guided Dwight to its first playoff appearance in more than 10 years last year and looks to be building something solid out west of town.
13. Reed-Custer
Similar to the Trojans, the Comets had a youth movement last season, when Gavin Johnston took over at his alma mater. Also similar to the Trojans, they’ll have a mostly fresh group of faces. The Comets have seen an upswing in terms of roster size, so it will be interesting to see how it all comes together.
14. Momence
Four-year varsity contributor Kobey Mazur has moved on and turned things over to a youthful roster for coach Wayne Walker in his fourth season. Momence still has competition going on for some positions, but a handful of experienced players will help with the transition from the Mazur era.
15. Iroquois West
The Raiders have the area’s youngest team, with more than two-thirds of their team coming in freshmen and sophomore form. But quarterback Tibaldo Alvarez is back under second-year coach Cam Stone, as are a handful of sophomores who showed promise with respectable freshmen seasons.
