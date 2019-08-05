Nuscotomek Palomino team splits last day of world series

After dropping its first-ever Palomino League World Series game on Friday, the Nuscotomek team split its final two games of the tournament at Uni-Trade Stadium in Laredo, Texas Saturday.
In the first game of the day, Paderborn, Germany defeated Nuscotomek 13-3 to become the first European team to ever win a game in the Palomino World Series.
In the nightcap, Tyler Hiller roped four hits, including a pair of doubles, as Nuscotomek brought out the big bats with a 20-6 win over tournament hosts Laredo Marucci.
Hiller, Ryan Crockett, Owen Jackson, Caleb Hunter, Sam Marion and Zane Gadbois all notched RBIs in a 10-run third, an inning after Jackson homered.
Cesar Anaya was the winning pitcher after allowing six runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Based out of Aroma Park and Kankakee, six local high schools were represented on the 17-18 age division team.
