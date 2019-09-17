2-Minute Drill: Separation

As week three, the beginning of conference play for most schools, came and went, area squads began really identifying where they stand in their conference races and some schools have started showing their merits in regards to playoff aspirations.
And now that we’ve started to see some separation in some of our top teams from the rest of the pack, week four will bring us near the season’s halfway point. Teams with 0-3 marks face must-win situations essentially from here on out, while one and two win teams will continue to claw their way towards the required five wins for consideration.
Sprinkle in conference races here and there, and week four of the prep football grid is sure to be a dandy. But first, let’s recap what happened in week 3.
Quick Recap
Here are the area’s scores for week 3:
- Bishop McNamara 56, Riverside-Brookfield 26
- Lincoln-Way East 42, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
- Kankakee 34, Thornwood 12
- Coal City 42, Herscher 0
- Wilmington 41, Streator 21
- Manteno 36, Lisle 30
- Peotone 31, Reed-Custer 8
- Central 35, Westville 13
- Watseka 35, Momence 7
- Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Iroquois West 6
- Seneca 20, Dwight 6
- Milford-Cissna Park 56, Metro-East Lutheran 32
Playing a full 48 minutes
A couple of our area heavyweights faced some adversity for the first time all season last Friday, but both teams stood tall in their respective fourth quarters to pull away victorious.
Wilmington was getting all it could handle from a scrappy Streator team. The Bulldogs snuck back into things in the second half and even cut their deficit to 28-21. But with a minute left in the third quarter, Jake Rodewold barreled in from a yard out to make it a two-touchdown game and then added a six-yard score in the fourth to ice the game away for the Wildcats.
Central, a team that has stood atop of the area offensive ranks with Wilmington through the first few weeks, faced a similarly tough test against a Westville team that just wouldn’t go away. The Comets held a 21-13 lead in the final quarter before big plays from their talented junior class — a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jay Lemenager and a 32-yard rushing touchdown from Garrett Graham. Within minutes, the Comets went from a tight battle to a smooth-sailing victory.
Shoutout of the week
Manteno and quarterback Caleb Borkenhagen have been able to dissect opposing secondaries with relative ease thus far, but after two weeks, found themselves on the short end of high-scoring affairs.
It seemed like the Panthers were doomed to an 0-3 start after falling behind to Lisle in the fourth quarter, but with just over a minute left, Borkenhagen used his legs, not his arm, to find paydirt from seven yards out to give the Panthers a 36-30 win.
Congratulations to the Panthers and coach R.J. Haines on a well-deserved first win of the season, one that came against a Lions squad that was ranked inside the op five in last week’s AP Class 3A poll.
State title rematch
It’s crazy to think that the titanic matchup we had two weeks ago between Bishop McNamara and Coal City may not be the biggest matchup of the Class 4A regular season, but by the time the smoke settles, this week’s Irish contest just may prove to be more vital in the grand scheme of things.
The class’s top dogs, Immaculate Conception, come to Kankakee Friday to take on the Irish. The two Metro Suburban Conference rivals met twice last year, once at IC, where the Knights won on a Hail Mary at the end of the game. The other meeting was the Class 4A state title game, one the Knights also won by 10.
The Irish are going to come into this one banged up, but if there’s one thing that coach Rich Zinanni has shown in his near half-century at the helm, it’s that no school, regardless of how much of a goliath they may be, won’t leave the newly-minted Rich Zinanni Stadium without an instant classic matchup.
