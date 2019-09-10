The second Friday of the prep football season brought three intriguing all-local, nonconference matchups, including the whopper between Coal City and Bishop McNamara, and also featured plenty of local squads challenging themselves in nonconference action.
As good as the Week 2 slate was for local matchups, Friday was just the tip of the iceberg in that regard. With the exception of Kankakee, which already had played two Southland Athletic Conference games, the area will begin conference play Friday.
Before we look too far ahead, let’s take a look at what happened Friday.
Quick Recap
Here are the area’s scores for week 2:
• Coal City 34, Bishop McNamara 20
• O’Fallon 40, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36
• Crete-Monee 27, Kankakee 26
• Watseka 35, Salt Fork 7
• Milford-Cissna Park 58, Cuba-North Fulton 14
• Peotone 48, Tinley Park 33
• Central 42, Herscher 26
• Morris 54, Manteno 25
• Reed-Custer 35, Dwight 20
• Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 13
• Wilmington 58, Oak Lawn 28
• Iroquois West 32, Hoopeston 0
City schools feel heartbreak
Not many people would have believed a timeline in which the Irish would take the biggest Week-2 loss in their trip to Coal City, but that’s exactly what happened.
With a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter, Coal City’s Daniel Jezik took a handoff on third-and-1 from his own 16-yard line and scampered 84 yards to the house to put the game on ice for the Coalers.
Jezik finished the night with 297 yards and a pair of scores. It was his second game in two weeks with at least 200 yards and two touchdowns, as the senior running back has celebrated one of the best starts to the season in the state.
Back in town, Kankakee looked poised early on to make a statement throughout the Chicagoland area, when the Kays took an early 12-0 lead against the fifth-ranked team in Class 6A, Crete-Monee.
But the Warriors rebounded by scoring the game’s next three touchdowns to go ahead by nine. The Kays were able to cut their deficit to as close as one but never recaptured it.
Bradley-Bourbonnais nearly pulled off their second double-digit fourth quarter comeback in as many weeks when they welcomed O’Fallon. After trailing by as many as 17 points, the Boilers took the lead with two minutes remaining on a Keaton Schmidt to Jason Hartsfield touchdown pass to put the Boilers ahead 36-33.
O’Fallon quickly changed that just more than a minute later with a 41-yard touchdown pass to seal the immediate area’s third tough loss of the night.
Each city school now sits at 1-1 on the season. And with the flashes the Boilers, Kays and Fightin’ Irish have displayed at times early on, there seems to be a realistic shot that all three schools find themselves in playoff action.
Shoutout of the week
Iroquois West coach Cam Stone said his team filled with underclassmen would have to be patient this year, but it took the Raiders just two weeks to get a win, Stone’s first since coming to Iroquois West in 2018, as they defeated Hoopeston 32-0.
The Raiders will open up Sangamon Valley Conference play with a win already under their belts for the first time since 2016. A second win this season would give the Raiders their most wins since 2015. Congratulations to coach Stone and an Iroquois West program that’s on the upswing.
New name, same schools
Week 3 will bring the first week of conference play in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. The conference might be new, but all eight teams are a part of the old Interstate Eight Conference, including local schools Coal City, Herscher, Manteno, Peotone, Reed-Custer and Wilmington.
Locally, Herscher will host Coal City, and Peotone will host Reed-Custer, Manteno hosts Lisle, and Wilmington heads to Streator.
