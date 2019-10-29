2-Minute Drill: It's here

It’s here. No more talking about the ifs and buts of what potentially could happen down the road. No more speculating on if this team will go north or south or if that team will move up a class or stay put in the playoffs.
There’s no more speculation because playoff time finally is upon us. After the dust settled Friday night and Saturday afternoon on the regular season, eight teams found themselves slotted in the IHSA playoffs, and Milford-Cissna Park is back to defend its Illinois 8-Man Football Association title.
Sure, there are plenty of conversations that can be sparked now that the 256 teams have been placed in the eight IHSA classes (and 14 teams in the I8FA). I will touch on a few of those later, but the talk is only worth so much, and we will learn plenty more this weekend.
But before we take a look at the playoffs, all 15 of our area squads put an end to their regular seasons Friday.
Quick Recap
Here are the area’s scores for Week 9:
• Bishop McNamara 41, Elmwood Park 14
• Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Sandburg 7
• Kankakee 69, Rich Central 6
• Coal City 54, Reed-Custer 6
• Wilmington 24, Peotone 0
• Manteno 56, Herscher 7
• Central 45, Momence 14
• Watseka 48, Iroquois West 7
• Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41, Dwight 21
• Milford-Cissna Park 72, River Ridge 44
Shoutout of the week
I’m taking the easy way out of this one again, but I have to split the shoutout between all of our playoff teams. Simply put, it’s hard to win football games. Even the most complete teams have to deal with adversity during the season.
That’s never easy to deal with, especially at the high school level, where classes, relationships, goofy high school drama and more can distract the sharpest of minds.
When looking at the area football landscape relative to the statewide scope, this could be a hugely successful postseason with a handful or so of teams that have shown at some point or another during the season they can contend for championship hardware.
Editor’s Note: Because Milford-Cissna Park earned a first-round bye in the I8FA playoffs, their preview will be included next week
Class 2A — Is Central’s youth ready for the spotlight?
Readers outside of the Ashkum-Clifton-Chebanse area might be sick of hearing it, but the junior class at Central entered high school highly regarded and is in its infant stages of reaching that potential across multiple sports.
But are quarterback Jay Lemenager and his classmates ready to take that next step? Sure, they showed it during the regular season, obliterating many of the teams on their schedule on the way to an unblemished 9-0 mark for the second time in hall-of-fame coach Brian Spooner’s time.
The other time the Comets were perfect in the regular season, heartbreak struck in the very first round. Just one week after blanking Momence 21-0 in the regular season finale to go 9-0, the Comets faced Momence again in the first round of the playoffs, only to fall 13-6 in upset fashion.
Will that happen against Unity High School this week? Probably not, but we won’t know until the two teams kick off in Clifton on Saturday afternoon. One thing we do know is Spooner will make sure his team doesn’t experience the grief the 2013 team felt.
Watseka got a much-needed win in Week 9 to erase a three-game losing streak and regain some confidence heading into the playoffs. Not only that, but getting to 6-3 ended up getting the Warriors a home game in the first round, a home field advantage that might come into play against Tremont, which also sits at 6-3.
The Warriors had some serious steam behind them through the first five games. Their three toughest games of the season just so happened to all come right in a row, but with those games against bigger competition now in the rearview, coach Aaron Hilgendorf and his kids will look to build a new winning streak.
Class 3A — It could be another year of the Wildcats
The common consensus is the Class 3A field could be as wide open as any in the state. But out of the plethora of teams considered potential favorites, one would be foolish to not include Wilmington on that list.
The Wildcats scorched defenses all year, piling up at least 40 points on five different occasions. And in totality, the defense can look back at a pretty stellar season as well, which might be even more important than a lethal offense once cold and unpredictable weather comes into play in November.
After an uncharacteristic first-round exit last season, the ‘Cats are primed to make a deep run in a navigable Class 3A North bracket. Their four losses last season totaled their loss count from 2014-17 combined.
During that four-year run, Wilmington won a state title (2014), made a quarterfinals appearance (2016) and had a pair of second-round exits in 2015 and 2017.
The ‘Cats had the typical ground attack Jeff Reents’ teams always have had in Wilmington, but this year’s team offers an added dimension — quarterback Keaton Hopwood.
Hopwood hasn’t had to throw too much this season. In fact, he’s only thrown 30 passes all year. But his 317 yards give him an average of more than 10 yards per attempt, and 20 percent of those attempts have gone for touchdowns.
Paired with the duo of Jake Rodawold and Trey Shaw, the Wildcats pack a mean punch on offense. If the defense plays up to the potential its displayed on occasion, we could be seeing quite a parade of purple in Dekalb, a parade that will begin Friday with a home tilt against Lisle, a team the Wildcats beat 27-6 on the road earlier this season.
Peotone also drew a home game this weekend. Similar to Watseka in Class 2A, the Blue Devils are the higher seed in an eight-nine matchup against Hall. The Red Devils and Blue Devils will battle to determine which color of devil is hotter on the gridiron in a game that will look similar to a broadcast of a first-year NFL game as the pros celebrate their 100th anniversary this year.
Both teams lean heavily on the run, and that might be an understatement, as the two teams have combined for just 120 pass attempts on the season. Both lean on the run, but their primary backs are a bit different in running style.
Hall’s leading back, Marshall Walk, is a state champion speedster who has accrued about 1,000 yards and nine scores. Peotone’s Ben Balmer can bust out the wheels, but he also will run through a wall.
The question will be Balmer’s health. It never feels good to ponder the health of a high-schooler, but it does say a lot the Blue Devils have scored just three touchdowns in the three game’s they’ve been without their leading rusher.
Class 4A — The fine line, literally, between the north and south
It turns out Kankakee County was the dividing line between the north and south brackets here, as Manteno is headed north, and Bishop McNamara will head south.
And the Irish couldn’t have been luckier. They’re seeded 12th with a 6-3 record, but are easily one of the top contenders to emerge from the south. Their toughest matchup on the way to a repeat appearance in the state title game likely lies ahead this week against an 8-1 Paris team.
But we saw how little resistance the south provided the Irish last year, as they steamrolled their opponents until besting Rochester in an all-time classic in the semifinal round.
This year is not last, that’s true. Tyshon King isn’t suiting up this fall, but Owen Jackson and his 23 touchdowns are, as is Manny Harris, who had 16 scores. Tyler Hiller is a three-year starter at quarterback. You get the point. The Irish are battle-tested and hungry for another chance to earn a championship.
Meanwhile, the north side of the Class 4A bracket is pound-four-pound the toughest group of 16 teams anywhere in the eight-class field. Coal City rightfully is the top overall seed and won’t face any competition from Chicago Phoenix, a sentence that can be taken literally if the teacher’s strike in the city isn’t ended by 4 p.m.
After that, the Coalers are going to see contenders every week. St. Francis, the team that ended a 33-game Immaculate Conception winning streak, potentially awaits in the quarterfinals, and powers such as that very same IC team and Richmond-Burton, the team that knocked the Coalers out last year, await in the semifinals.
Lost in the shuffle of the northern elites is Manteno, a team playing its best ball of the season and displaying balance on the offensive side rarely seen under coach R.J. Haines. A very good 7-2 Marengo team is just the first obstacle in a busy path for the Panthers.
Class 5A — Kays eager to prove they’re for real
Kankakee knew it was going to have the potential to rejuvenate the program under new coach Derek Hart. The Kays even knew they comfortably could land in the playoffs with a favorable schedule this season.
But one would be hard-pressed to find many people who thought the Kays would turn things around this much in a year. They largely ran through the Southland Athletic Conference, with the lone hiccup coming by a one-point loss to defending Class 6A runner up Crete-Monee.
The blowout wins have piled up against inferior competition, but this is the playoffs. The competition is immensely stiffer and just having an off day can put an end to everything these kids and coaches work so hard for.
Similar to the Irish, the Kays avoided a congested north side of their bracket by heading south in Class 5A. But the cupboard in 5A’s south side is nowhere near as bare as it is in 4A.
Defending champs Joliet Catholic reside in the south and could await the Kays in the quarterfinals. But the Kays will have to get past a program with a strong reputation this week, Peoria Notre Dame, before likely facing off with a Carbondale team receiving similar back-end support in the AP polls.
Not to mention, Rochester moves up from Class 4A to present a potential challenge in the semifinals. The Rockets have the same expectations in a larger class that they have kept in Class 4A — a state title.
No matter what happens in the postseason, the year has to be considered a success. The first goal Hart implemented into the program was to reach the playoffs. But that doesn’t mean the Kays are ready to turn in their gear just yet.
They want to continue to surprise the IHSA football world.
