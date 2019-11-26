Daily Journal Staff Report
A year after the football co-op with Cissna Park won its first-ever state championship in the inaugural Illinois 8-Man Football Association State Championship, the Bearcats had their best fall ever in 2019.
The Milford-Cissna Park football team ran through the regular season and postseason unblemished until their repeat bid was denied by Polo in the I8FA title game, while the Milford volleyball team went to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history.
The magical fall in Milford was made evident with postseason recognition, as six football players and four volleyball players received some sort of honor.
In football, quarterback/linebacker Penn Stoller, wide receiver/defensive back Nick Allen, offensive lineman Rudy King, running back Angel Salinas and wide receiver/defensive back Keegan Boyle were all I8FA first-team All-State selections.
Offensive lineman Jacob Nash was an honorable mention.
In volleyball, Caley Mowrey and Kaylee Warren were named to the Vermilion Valley All-Conference first team. Sam Conley received a special mention and Jakki Mowrey was an honorable mention.
