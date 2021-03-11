To say the competitive cheer season is a grind would be putting it mildly. Aside from competitive dance, cheerleading is the only other sport that comes close to being a true year-round high school sport.
Tryouts traditionally are held the spring before the school year. There’s tumbling practice, which usually is separate and additional to regular cheer practice, as well as cheer-specific workout regimens, and don’t forget cheering from the sidelines at games.
Yet for cheerleaders such as Dwight senior Meghan Scott and countless others, the grind is more than worth it.
“Cheerleading, for the longest time, has been an escape for me personally,” Scott said. “It’s somewhere I can go and focus without distractions from the outside world.
“It will help me in the long run and has taught me lessons also, like being more disciplined with time management and so many other things that make me want to commit to it.”
Scott and her Trojans teammates saw their hard work pay off, as did the teams from Bradley-Bourbonnais and Wilmington, as those three local schools advanced past their sectional rounds last weekend and have found themselves in this year’s IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Finals.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity,” said Wilmington senior Ashlee Kelly. “Most sports aren’t getting a state series, so I think we’re very lucky to have state and keep things as normal as possible.”
The reason so many IHSA sports aren’t having state this year — cheer and dance are the only sports that will have a state final until the summer — is COVID-19. The cheerleading season is going to end with state, but the path there has been much different, thanks to the virus that has thrown the entire world for a loop during the past year.
When the remainder of the 2019-20 sports season was canceled last March because of the virus, cheer teams were forced to delay their preparations until the summer, when restricted contact days were permitted but didn’t allow for full practices.
Since then, sports were on and off a few times before they were reinstated a little more than a month ago after prep sports had been shut down statewide for three months. When the season started back up, cheer teams had less than a month to prepare their sectional routines and perfect them.
“Our kids embraced all the changes with such grace — they abided by all the mask rules, the social distancing rules and didn’t question anything one bit,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Amy Cook. “Having to be very active in masks, that was one of the biggest changes ... but through some quick conditioning the past few weeks, the girls have really risen to the occasion.”
In addition to mask requirements and maintaining a social distance, cheer teams also had to change their routines to accommodate a lack of stunts and team moves, putting more of an emphasis on tumbling and other fine intricacies of the sport.
“Not having stunting was definitely different to the team and the coaches, but it gave us a better opportunity to fine-tune our motions, dancing and tumbling executions, and that’s what pushed us through sectionals,” Cook said. “We had the chance to focus on things that sometimes aren’t focused on, and that helped us, as coaches, learn for the future.”
Through the twists, turns and challenges the pandemic-riddled season has presented, all three local state-bound teams have smaller squads than normal. For Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Isabel Spacht, surviving all the adversity to reap the rewards of a trip to state has made the juice worth the squeeze.
“It’s just really special — it’s been a tough year, and we had a lot of people quit on us and a lot of challenges,” Spacht said. “Everyone [who] stayed has been committed and worked so hard.”
In Wilmington, where the Wildcats are looking to win their second small division title in three years, coach Jeannine Bejlovec said whenever her team was able to get together between bouts of remote practices and workouts, the Wildcats were there to give it their all.
“From the beginning, we just tried to set our expectations that we’re a team, and these are the standards we have and that we would do as much as we could while we could do it,” Bejlovec said. “As soon as we were able to do anything skill-related like tumbling or our routines, we just kept pushing.”
The rush from the start of the season to state has been swift, and as a result, most teams saw their competition season cut at least in half. Dwight co-coach Emily Soto said with less competitions to get feedback from, changes and improvements to their routines have come quicker than ever.
“We had to cram everything in and make changes quickly,” Soto said. “The girls have been really flexible with changing things, even literally two minutes before we perform because we want the very best video to submit.”
Video recordings of routines are to be submitted before Saturday’s competition because of COVID-19, with all routines streamed on the National Federation of High School Sports website, which can be found at nfhsnetwork.com.
It’s an experience teams felt last week. The virtual competition isn’t the same as meeting in person, but Bejlovec said the intense emotional feelings are the same.
“You feel just as anxious as you would if you were at a regular competition,” Bejlovec said. “When I was waiting for [the judges] to announce results [at sectionals], it was still the same feeling with your heart in your throat.”
For Spacht, Scott and Kelly, their competitive prep cheer careers will end this weekend and their high school sideline cheer days will end when football season ends next month. But the lessons and memories formed on the mat will live much longer than their careers.
“It’s such a special thing to me; it’s always been a part of my life,” Spacht said of the sport. “I was blessed to have such amazing coaches since the junior level, and I’ve been able to give back and be a coach at the junior level as well during my four years of high school.
“It’s opened my eyes to so many things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.