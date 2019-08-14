Seventeen Kankakee Community College student-athletes have received NJCAA honors for their academic achievement during the 2018-19 school year.
The All-Academic First Team members, with a 4.0 grade-point average, are: Cole Eshleman, of Loda, baseball; Kloe Longtin, of Herscher, volleyball; and Cole Stigleman, of Redkey, Ind., baseball.
The All-Academic Second Team members, with grade-point averages between 3.80-3.99, are: Dylan Post, of Kankakee, baseball; and Dawson Swearengen, of Wilmington, soccer.
The All-Academic Third Team members, with grade-point averages of 3.60-3.79, are: Owen Behrens, of Prophetstown, baseball; Eric Godines Venegas, of Pembroke Township, soccer; Max Minich, of Grabill, Ind., baseball; Ashley Harwood, of Kankakee, volleyball; Isabelle Hille, of Ft. Wayne, Ind., basketball; Michael Machnic, of Walkerton, Ind., baseball; Alexis Marin, of Rockford, basketball; Genevieve Marion, of Bourbonnais, volleyball; Olivia Powell, of Cissna Park, basketball; Emma Schriner, of Bourbonnais, softball; Dylan Swearengen, of Wilmington, soccer; and Brandon Wray, of Bourbonnais, soccer.
In addition, the Lady Cavaliers basketball team earned a spot on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association honor roll for two-year colleges. The average GPA for all athletes on the 2018-19 team was 3.13. The Cavaliers were one of only 17 two-year colleges in the nation to have a team grade-point average above 3.0.
