2019 Outlook
Head Coach: Derek Hart (1st season)
Career Record: 1-8
Conference: Southland
Last Playoff: Class 5A First Round, 2016
Best Playoff: Class 5A Semifinalist, 2008
2018 Record: 4-5
2019 Schedule Class 5A
8/31 12 p.m. @Thornton
9/6 7 p.m. Crete-Monee
9/13 7 p.m. @Thornwood
9/20 7 p.m. @Macomb
9/27 7 p.m. @Rich South
10/4 7 p.m. Thornridge
10/11 7 p.m. Bloom
10/19 12 p.m. @Rich East
10/25 7 p.m. Rich Central
Lots of things at Kankakee are new this fall. Derek Hart is the new head coach, bringing with him a new form of the spread offense. His staff is largely new as well.
But what's not new at Kankakee, at least for the most part, is the roster.
The Kays return a slew of talent on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Tyjuane Stewart and leading rusher Mattias Clark on the offense and linebackers D'Quan Burns and Charles Weathersby on the defense, with players such as Chico Spivery and Deylon Johnson looking to see significant snaps on both sides.
And for Hart, it all starts in his first year with Stewart, a quarterback who has proven to be quite a student of the game.
"Ty’s been the guy where in January, he showed up to everything after school," Hart said. "We could have brought in the (New England) Patriots playbook and he would have picked up on it with how much time he’s put in.”
Stewart, who was thrown into the fire as a sophomore last August, has noticed his progression from a year ago until now.
“Last year, I was a young quarterback and still didn’t fully develop," Stewart said. "Now that I’m a junior, I’ve seen the game is really slow and I’m gonna just let the game come to me.”
And Stewart will have no shortage of weapons. With Clark serving as the feature back and occasional slot receiver, A'Veon Pittman at both positions and a deep receiving corps of Spivery, McIntosh, Johnson, E.J. Robertson and Jonathan Pitts, there will be plenty of playmakers for Stewart to look for.
"(Hart) likes to get his playmakers involved," Spivey said. "And we've got a bunch of playmakers."
Johnson returned to Kankakee over the summer after briefly transferring to Bradley-Bourbonnais, while McIntosh, a freak athlete in a solid 6-foot-4 frame, decided at the last minute to hit the gridiron, both to Hart's chagrin.
“When you add an all-conference player (Johnson) from last year, it’s huge and Lavelle adds that as well," Hart said. "Chico is gonna play both ways so it gives us an opportunity to get more guys on the field."
The offensive line is the least experienced positional group on each side of the ball, but Hart likes what he has seen from senior Jaden Doggett as he takes over the leadership role up front for a group coached by former area standout Kendrick Crite, one of a handful of former area standouts on the Kays' staff.
Defensively, returning talent is once again all over. Burns was an all-conference player last year and will once again pair with Weathersby in the linebacker unit, while the secondary is filled with high-flying athletes like Joe'Ron Hill, Spivery and more, the types of athletes Hart wants on that side of the ball.
“We’re similar to last year’s defense schematically," Hart said. "I think the thing we’ve done well defensively is we play fast and we play physical."
The goal for the Kays in 2019 is to return to the Class 5A playoffs after a two year hiatus. Hart said that the talent is there and that talent just needs to continue becoming one.
“I think we’ve done a good job so far, but we’ve gotta keep becoming a team," Hart said. "It takes a lot to be a playoff team in Illinois.
"We’ve been close (to the playoffs) and have the talent to do it, we’ve just gotta get it together.”
Quick Hits Joe'Ron Holl Senior WR/S
If you were a musician, you would be: An R&B singer named McLovin
Favorite football player: Sean Taylor
Favorite sports team: Chicago Bears
Favorite teacher: Ms. Hecke
What superpower would you pick: Flying
