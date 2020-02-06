When Kankakee's girls and boys basketball teams take on Bloom Friday, they will be doing so at the schools' Kays vs. Cancer Night.
A portion of ticket sales from Friday's game will go to the KB Strong Foundation, a cancer charity formed in honor of late Illinois High School basketball coach Kevin Brown, who died of cancer last year.
Due to the highly anticipated attendance for Friday's games, ticket sales will end at 12 p.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased at the Kankakee High School Athletic office.
Watseka looking for JV baseball coach
Watseka High School is currently looking for a JV baseball coach for the upcoming 2020 season. Anyone interested in the position can contact athletic director Barry Bauer at the high school (815-432-2486) or email him at barry.bauer@watsekaschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!