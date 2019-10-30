The Kankakee Eastside Junior Football League had a busy weekend.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs Cheer Squads won the Will-Cook-Kankakee Youth Association Cheer Competition, placing first on all levels and winning the overall grand championship trophy in the process at Thornridge High School in Dolton.
The next day, at St. Laurence High School in Burbank, the Bulldogs brought home two Super Bowl victories. The junior peewees were victorious against the Chicago Cowboys 26-6, and the peewees defeated the Hazel Crest Mustangs 35-12.
