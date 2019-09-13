Daily Journal staff report
Manteno 36, Lisle 30
The Panthers cut it close, but came through in the end to pick up an Illinois Central Eight Conference win over Lisle and hand the Lions their first loss of the season at home in Manteno.
The Panthers (1-2) picked up their first win in the process
Trailing 30-28 with under two minutes remaining in regulation, quarterback Caleb Borkenhagen broke free for a 7-yard touchdown run to give Manteno a permanent lead.
Borkenhagen rushed for 56 yards on nine carries in the win and threw for a pair of touchdowns while completing 12-of-19 passes of 217 yards through the air. Luke Trepanier was Borkenhagen’s most reliable target with seven catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Davey Wurster also turned in a strong performance for the Panthers, rushing for 126 yards on 17 carries. He scored a 53 yard touchdown to break the scoreless tie in the first quarter, then scored again on a four yard rush in the third.
The win was the first of the season for the Panthers and moves their record to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in ICE conference play.
Milford-Cissna Park 56, Metro-East Lutheran 32
The Bearcats wasted no time in preserving their undefeated early-season record.
All 56 of M-CP’s points came in the first half in an overwhelming show of force at home against Metro-East Lutheran.
Penn Stoller tore off huge chunks of yardage for the Bearcats, piling up 147 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries. He also went 3-for-4 through the air for 77 yards passing.
Nick Allen averaged even more yards per carry for for M-CP, picking up 104 yards and two touchdowns on only three touches.
The Bearcats are 3-0 overall this season.
Central 35, Westville 13
The Comets’ record remains unblemished at 3-0 after a strong second half carried them past Westville on the road.
Jay Lemenager led the way under center for Central by completing 12 of 19 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.
Jacob Shoven accounted for precisely half of Lemenager’s yardage through the air, catching four passes for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Caden Perry also hauled in four passes on his way to 76 yards receiving.
Chandler Burrow caught two passes for 27 yards, including a touchdown, and Garrett Graham was the Comets’ leading rusher with 42 yards on four carries and two touchdowns.
Kankakee 34, Thornwood 12
The Kays moved to 2-1 on the season and in the Southland Conference with the big win on the road in South Holland.
Junior quarterback Tyjuane Stewart ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead the Kays. After Chico Spivery broke a 90-yard TD run and Mattias Clark added the conversion run, Stewart ran 21 yards for another score to put Kankakee ahead 14-0.
Stewart then connected with Johnathan Pitts on a touchdown pass for a 20-0 lead. Thornwood got back in the game with two touchdowns to cut the lead to 20-12 at the half.
In the second half Stewart tossed a 25-yard TD pass to Lavelle McIntosh with 4:41 left in the quarter. Stewart finished the scoring with a 35-yard run with 4 minutes left in the game for the final count.
Kankakee travels to Macomb next Friday.
Bishop McNamara 56, Riverside-Brookfield 26
Tyler Hiller passed for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Owen jackson rushed for 240 yards and 3 TD for the Irish, who improved to 2-1 overall and to 1-0 in the Metro Suburban Confernce.
Manny Harris ran for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns and had 93 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns.
Andrew Arseneau also caught a touchdown pass for the Irish, who host Immaculate Conception next Friday.
Wilmington 41, Streator 21
Wilmington remained unbeaten with the big Illinois Central Eight victory.
Jake Rodewold led the vaunted ground attack with 21 rushes for 220 yards and 5 TDs. Cody Franzen had 16 rushes for 154 yards. Matt Sanchez added 20 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Wilmington amassed 433 yards rushing yards as a team and 485 yards of total offense.
The defense held Streator to 18 yards rushing.
The Wildcats host Manteno next Friday.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Iroquois West 0
No stats were reported.
Seneca 20, Dwight 6
No stats were reported.
