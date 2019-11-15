Earlier this year, Grace Christian announced it would be moving to the Illinois High School Association at the start of the 2020-21 school year. And now the Crusaders have found a conference home for when they make the switch.
In a vote that took place Thursday afternoon, the conference voted in the Crusaders, effective next school year.
"Grace (Christian) is thrilled to be a part of the RVC and looking forward to the opportunities the RVC will give us," Grace Christian athletic director Jeff Cross said. "We are excited and thankful that the RVC has taken us in."
Gardner-South Wilmington athletic director John Engelman said the conference is excited for their new members and the addition of an eighth team to the conference.
"We definitely want to welcome them and are definitely excited," Engelman said. "We had some good AD meetings and coaches meetings the past two weeks and we liked the idea of having eight teams in the conference.
"Welcome aboard, Grace. Next year it will all be happening."
With the addition of an eighth team, the conference restructured its conference schedule format for volleyball and basketball, with decisions on structure changes in baseball and volleyball to come later this school year.
Every school will play one game against each of the other seven schools in the conference. After that, the top four teams and bottom four teams will be divided, with schools playing an additional game against the other three teams in their half of the conference, with the top team from the top group after the 10 total games earning the designation of conference champions.
The RVC currently has seven member schools, with six of those schools falling in the Daily Journal coverage area — Beecher, Donovan, Gardner-South Wilmington, Grant Park, Tri-Point and St. Anne, while Illinois Lutheran in Crete is also a conference member.
