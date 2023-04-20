Herscher head coach Christopher Longtin recorded his 200th career soccer victory with a shutout win Tuesday.

The Tigers dominated a visiting Lisle squad to a 4-0 final, followed by celebrating the longtime coach.

“I’ve been blessed with amazing human beings to work with,” Longtin said. “You don’t plan on getting here as a coach; you just hope to get a team like I’ve gotten. And I’ve gotten extremely lucky.”

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

