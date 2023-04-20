...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT /7 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford and
Eastern Will Counties. In Indiana, Lake IN, Porter, Newton,
Jasper and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT /7 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Herscher players throw water and streamers on head coach Chris Longtin as he earned his 200th career victory following the Tigers' 4-0 win over Lisle on Tuesday.
Herscher head coach Christopher Longtin recorded his 200th career soccer victory with a shutout win Tuesday.
The Tigers dominated a visiting Lisle squad to a 4-0 final, followed by celebrating the longtime coach.
“I’ve been blessed with amazing human beings to work with,” Longtin said. “You don’t plan on getting here as a coach; you just hope to get a team like I’ve gotten. And I’ve gotten extremely lucky.”
The 2023 Tigers varsity team now sits at 11-2 on the season and in first place in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a record of 4-0.
“They work hard; they give me everything every day. I don’t know if I could ask for more, whether I have 10 wins or 200,” Longtin said.
Now in his 15th season, Longtin estimated he’s coached more than 300 players for the Herscher girls soccer program, which has competed in a little more than 500 total games.
About a dozen of those players were on the sideline to watch their former coach ring in the milestone.
After the game’s final buzzer, the current varsity squad threw streamers and balloons as the team’s captains attempted a water cooler dumping, and his alumni headed across the field to high five and hug.
“The [former players] are the ones [who] helped me get here,” Longtin said. “This team got me to 200, but they didn’t start me on that journey.”
To date, Longtin has amassed a 200-83-9 overall record with nine regional and five sectional crowns, including three trips to state. Longtin has accomplished those numbers during two stints — from 2002-03 to 2007-08, when the Tigers finished fourth in the IHSA Class A State Finals — and then a return that began in 2013-14 and has continued ever since.
“It’s special,” he said of reaching 200 wins. “You can’t do it alone.”
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
