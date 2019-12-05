WATSEKA — Many of the names and faces of the Watseka girls basketball team may be different this year than the past few, but the results have largely been the same early on in the 2019-20 season.
The Warriors were downright dominant at times in their 38-21 win over Sangamon Valley Conference rival Central at home in Watseka on Thursday.
The combination of its sweltering half-court trap defense and an overpowering command of the interior on both ends of the floor allowed Watseka to take full control of the game for long stretches of time — including an extended run of dominance that lasted over 12 in-game minutes.
From the beginning of the second quarter until the halfway point of the third, the Warriors went on a blistering 22-2 run that effectively put the game on ice. Kinzie Parsons was particularly impressive during that span, piling up the bulk of her game-high 18 points, dominating the glass and wreaking havoc in the passing lanes for Watseka.
“I think we realized what was being handed to us and that’s when we realized we needed to step our game up right away,” Parsons said. “We work on (our defensive pressure) almost all the time and we’ve gotten pretty good at it. I think that’s our strong suit — we make sure not to let the ball get to the basket.”
Central’s response to the Warriors’ surge was a barely suppressed panic. The Comets spent the middle quarters plagued with turnovers as Parsons and company tallied steal after steal and a flurry of unforced errors from Central’s guards sent passes sailing out of bounds as they tried to overcome Watseka’s high-pressure defense.
The Warriors’ second-quarter explosion was the key stretch of the contest for obvious reasons. Following the victory, however, head coach Barry Bauer’s focus was on what led up to it — a dismal opening quarter that saw Watseka trailing 8-4 just before their extended rally.
“We were a little flat. It’s been a staple for this team so far this year that we’ve come out playing really hard. For whatever reason, tonight I thought we were flat and we started out reacting to the game rather than by dictating it,” he said. “I thought early on we were cutting corners a little bit. Ours isn’t a good defense to run if you don’t work hard. We were a step or two slow and we weren’t taking the extra step we needed to in the trap, but once we started doing that I thought it was effective.”
The victory boosts the Warriors’ season standing to 6-1 overall and opens their SVC schedule at 1-0. If they are going to continue their strong start into winter break and beyond, Bauer thinks his squad’s focus will need to be on maintaining intensity — both in-game and during practice.
“I think our practices have been starting a little sluggish, too,” he said. “So that’s a point of emphasis. We have to step it up. We only practice for an hour-and-a-half, so we need to get out there, go hard from the very beginning and not try to ease into anything.”
Stat Book
Parsons added five rebounds to her 18 points. Natalie Schroeder had eight points. Kennedy McTaggart led the Warriors on the glass with eight boards and added three points.
Hanna Offerman had six points to lead the Comets.
Up Next
Both teams will hit the hardwood again Saturday. The Comets will travel to Wilmington at 10 a.m. and the Warriors will be at Champaign Centennial at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!