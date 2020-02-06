BRADLEY — Senior night started with a sizzle for the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls basketball team Thursday night. Then the sizzle fell silent.
A prolonged offensive dry spell sealed the Boilermakers' fate in a 58-48 loss to Stagg in a SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division game played in Bradley. The loss dropped Bradley's record to 8-17 overall and 3-5 in conference play. Stagg improved to 13-14 (3-3).
The Boilers beat the Chargers in league play a couple weeks ago, and seemed poised to complete the sweep early on in the rematch. Emma Russell and Evey Evans, two of the seniors honored before the game, made a pair of 3-point goals each in the first quarter to stake Bradley to a 24-16 lead.
But it took BBCHS a long time to score again, especially from the field. The Boilermakers scored no field goals on 10 attempts in the second quarter and only one point overall. By the time halftime arrived, Stagg led 32-25.
The situation didn't improve immediately in the second half, as Bradley went without a field goal for more than four minutes before the drought ended. That stretch clearly made the difference in the outcome.
"That pretty much hits it on the head,'' Boilers coach Evan Tingley said. "We came out with energy in the first quarter, and when you score, you maintain that energy.''
Bradley did regroup enough to cut Stagg's lead to 44-37 near the end of the third quarter, but could not inch closer as the Chargers had success with a more deliberate offensive approach in the last period. BBCHS did commit fouls to force Stagg to the the foul line, and the Chargers responded by sinking 8-of-12 charity shots in the last eight minutes.
The loss did not put a damper on the entire evening. A fine tribute to the seniors preceded the game, and prepared remarks by the players were read during the celebration. Several were inspiring, including one where a senior thanked the team for allowing her to be part of something bigger than herself.
Tingley was among those moved.
"These seniors have accomplished a lot,'' he said. "They have done it on and off the floor. I think the lowest GPA among them is 3.6. That says a lot about them.''
Stat Book
Among the most notable statistics had to do with Bradley's scoring. After the 24-point outburst in the first quarter, it took a full three periods to match that amount. Russell led the way with 12 points while Evans and Gaetana Davis contributed eight each.
Up Next
BBCHS travels to Normal West for a 2:30 p.m. game Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!