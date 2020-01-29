The Herscher girls basketball team picked up a big senior night win Wednesday, especially since its top senior player wasn't able to contribute much during the majority of the game.
That senior, four-year varsity player Mya Johanson, suffered a knee injury in the opening stages of the contest which initially sent the Tigers reeling. But they were able to right the ship as the game progressed and came away with a 40-34 win over Central in a non-conference battle.
Herscher evened its record at 13-13 with the win, while Central dropped to 10-18.
Johanson, who is set to attend the University of Denver on scholarship next fall, received a large round of applause along with fellow seniors Jordan Pierce and Zoie Hastings in a pregame ceremony. Then Johanson started fast, scoring the first three baskets to give Herscher a 6-0 lead.
Moments later, she was lying on the ground at mid court, writhing in pain and clutching her knee. She had to be helped off the floor, and Tigers' coach Phillip Peacock is now awaiting what the diagnosis will be.
"She tried to change directions and the knee didn't come with her,'' Peacock said.
Central took advantage of the situation and turned a 6-0 deficit into a 13-9 first quarter lead. The three-point lead held into halftime as the Comets staked a 27-24 edge at intermission.
But while Central forged ahead, it never built a sizable lead. Comets' coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton said the inability to stretch the lead out to the double-digit range came back to haunt Central when Herscher found the groove in the fourth quarter.
"What cost us the game were the possessions where we got four or five shots off and didn't get any of them to go,'' she said.
It was a problem that impacted Central in the third quarter, when the Comets scored only five points and Herscher managed to tie the game.
Then came the fourth quarter where a pair of young Tigers supplied the scoring to provide the needed edge. Sophomore Mia Ruder hit a 3-pointer and scored six points in the frame, while freshman Macey Moore added another trey and had five points.
"We have been able to bounce back time and time again,'' Peacock said of his team's resilience. "We play a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they have stepped up for us.''
Stat Book
Once Johanson left the game, the Tigers relied on offensive balance to gain victory. Ruder was the top scorer with nine points, while Moore had eight, Pierce had seven and freshman Elise Kukuck added seven.
Meanwhile, junior Kamryn Grace carried the load for Central, scoring 18 points to produce more than half of the team's offense.
Up Next
Herscher returns to action tonight, as it travels to Wilmington for an Illinois Central Eight Conference game at 7 p.m. Central also plays tonight, as it will host South Newton (Ind.) in a non-conference clash, also at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!