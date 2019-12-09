MANTENO — Thanks in large part to a red-hot start from sophomore guard Mia Ruder, Herscher started the evening with 13 unanswered points before the Panthers scored their first points more than five minutes into regulation, paving the way for a 52-26 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory in Manteno on Monday.
The win improved the Tigers to 7-5 on the season and 3-1 in the conference, and the Panthers fell to 3-6 (0-3).
Ruder scored seven points in the opening frame and provided the initial spark that allowed Herscher to dash out to its early advantage, but it was senior forward Mya Johanson who did most of the heavy lifting in the end.
Ruder and freshman guard Macey Moore put on a defensive showcase in the front court for Herscher, and Johanson showed off her impressive utility by showcasing her effectiveness in just about every aspect of the game.
The 6-foot-2 forward easily can fill in at any position on both offense or defense for the Tigers and makes the switch from banging around in the post to bringing the ball up the floor with ease.
She piled up a game-high 20 points for Herscher in the win and only needed three quarters to do it as she spent the final frame on the bench as the Tigers ironed things out with their reserves on the floor.
Ruder wasn't far behind with 16 points, and Moore scored seven to go with her excellent defensive play during the blowout victory.
"It was a good game for us. We got to come out and work on a lot of things," said Herscher head coach Philip Peacock. "We got to spend time working on the press and on the zone. It's hard to do those things effectively in practice, so it was good to see those things in a game situation.
"We've had great guard play this season. [Ruder and Moore] are great, scrappy guards, and when we go into a press or even a 2-3 zone, when they pressure the ball, it makes it very tough [for our opponents]," he added. "Macey and Mia really got a lot of steals today, and they did a great job of picking up the slack since we had one of our starters get injured on Saturday."
Just a freshman, Moore already looks as though she might be one of the better defensive players in the area. If her offensive game comes together during the coming weeks, she could be a huge third piece for the Tigers to go along with Johanson and Ruder.
The win was the third in a row for the Tigers, which puts them firmly back on track after dropping three tough losses in a row a couple of weeks back to Beecher, Gardner-South Wilmington and Reed-Custer.
"We've had a tough road so far and a lot of tough teams in our nonconference schedule playing the likes of Watseka, Gardner-South Wilmington and Beecher," Peacock said. "Those are some really good, experienced teams that have really pushed us to get better and do it in a hurry.
"It's good to turn around and play in our conference a little bit, where we can apply those things that we've learned," he added. "It's good to see."
Stat Book
Johanson added eight rebounds, and Ruder had five boards and an assist. Kenna Selk led the Panthers with 13 points and five rebounds. Emma Riner had a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with three points.
Up Next
The Tigers are back on the road at Iroquois West at 7 p.m. tonight. The Panthers will have a chance to get back in the win column at Wilmington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
