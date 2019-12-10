PEOTONE — For a contest between two promising teams with strong early-season records, Tuesday’s showdown between the Blue Devils and Warriors in Peotone was about as homely as it gets.
Neither team ever worked up anything resembling an offensive rhythm throughout the low-scoring affair, but a slight advantage in the early-going was enough for the Blue Devils as they staggered their way to a 25-22 win.
Peotone exited the first quarter holding a narrow 8-6 lead, then slightly built its advantage through the second and third quarters. Watseka scored just two points in the second frame and four in the third, but the Devils were only marginally better, which allowed for a late push from the visitors.
The Warriors nearly doubled their output with a 10-point fourth quarter in the wake of a third period that saw two separate stretches of over three minutes in which neither team scored at all, but a belated awakening from Peotone’s Mae Graffeo was enough to fend off the comeback.
While Graffeo and Peotone’s other primary offensive weapon, Courtney Burks, suffered through uncharacteristically dismal performances throughout most of the game, it fell to the third of the Devils’ senior leaders, McKenna Evans, to step up.
Evans did so nicely with a game-high 11 points, which was a clear majority of the Devils’ offense before Graffeo finally broke her scoreless streak with seven points in the final 10 minutes.
“It’s always a goal for us to win against Watseka. Over the few years I’ve played against them it’s always been such an aggressive game, and this year we finally got a win,” Evans said. “A lot of our shots that were right under the basket just weren’t going in, but it wasn’t anything that I can really pinpoint. This was the first time we saw a 1-3-1 press, so maybe that was it. But I can’t say for sure.”
It was an equally baffling outing from the Warriors as well as they suffered just their second loss of the season and dropped to 7-2 overall. No player scored more than eight points in the loss and the usually efficient Watseka offense shot even worse than Peotone’s did, which earned them just 12 points through three quarters.
Both teams are solid defensively, to be sure, but the low scoring output had much more to do with an uncanny inability for either squad to make even the most fundamental bucket as they jostled their way to the finish line.
“On nights like this your defense has to continue to play tough, and I thought we did. Both teams were struggling to make shots, but fortunately we made one more,” said Peotone coach Steve Strough. “We had a lot of point-blank shots in the paint that we just flat-out missed. That’s usually not us and we can chalk it up to just being one of those nights.
“You’re always going to get a great battle against Watseka]. They play hard, and they’re well prepared every time you see them,” he added. “No matter how it looked, it was a nice win for us. Despite nothing going our way, we continued to play defense and continued to get stops. We did enough to win no matter what the score was, and hopefully we can learn something from that.”
The Blue Devils improved to 8-2 with the win, a standing they will hope to improve upon when they play host to Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals Coal City on Thursday.
Up Next
Both teams will be back on the floor Thursday. The Warriors will host Momence at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils will host Coal City at 6:45 p.m.
