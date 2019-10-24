GAME OF THE WEEK: Back to the ICE

Peotone at Wilmington
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Peotone — RB/LB Sam Biedron, TE/LB Logan Heflin; Wilmington — RB/DB Trey Shaw, RB/LB Jake Rodawold
Blue Devils on offense: Ben Balmer looks like he will miss his third game in a row, which will obviously put the Blue Devils at a disadvantage without their leading rusher. Quarterback Max Gesswein joined Biedron in picking up some of that slack last week against Lisle. Gesswein may also be asked to deliver more through the air, where Heflin is one of his most trustworthy targets.
Blue Devils on defense: Balmer’s absence will be felt defensively as well, but he’s just one piece of a pretty complete pie that the Blue Devils have been baking this year. A two-point conversion stand last week sealed a 14-12 win over Lisle and coach Apostolos Tsiamas will lean on his defense this week. The task is taller against a more explosive Wilmington offense, but the Blue Devils have confidence on this side of the ball.
Wildcats on offense: Last week’s two touchdown effort against Coal City — especially considering one of those was on a defensive score — was by far the Wildcats’ least productive offensive outing. While that was to be somewhat expected against the Coalers, coach Jeff Reents is always finding ways to further maximize the offensive efficiency. Shaw and Rodawold are as dynamic a one-two punch as the area offers and Keaton Hopwood is a playmaker with his arms and legs.
Wildcats on defense: Daniel Jezik ran for 232 yards and three scores last week and the play in the trenches was a big reason why. The Wildcats will need to reestablish themselves as a superior unit up front, which will allow Rodawold, Matt Sanchez, A.J. Meyers and company to flow to the ball. The secondary is pretty solid with Hopwood, Shaw and Jack Narine, although that probably won’t factor as much as usual against a run-first team like Peotone.
Pick: Not only is playoff positioning in a wide-open IHSA Class 3A field on the line, but so is pride. These two rivals have had some good matchups recently, as three of their last four meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Wildcats have won three of those meetings, but it was the Blue Devils who reigned supreme last year. But without their leading rusher, the Blue Devils may not see the same success this year. Wilmington 28, Peotone 21
