FOOTBALL: Week two capsules

O’Fallon at Bradley-Bourbonnais
Gametime: 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Keaton Schmidt, DT/FB Hollist Daniels
Preview: The Boilers showed great resiliency by scoring the game’s final 16 points in their 36-35 win at Rock Island last week. This week, they’ll play from the comfort of their own home and not have a three-hour bus ride. Three lost fumbles nearly proved costly in last weekend’s game, but mistake-free football this week likely would lead the Boilers to a blowout victory.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 41, O’Fallon 13
Crete-Monee at Kankakee
Gametime: 6:30 p.m.
Players to watch: RB Mattias Clark, LB Charles Weathersby
Preview: The Kays will be tested early, as their toughest regular-season game will come in their home opener against the Warriors. It was a solid start for Kankakee with a 28-14 win at Thornton, a margin that could have been much wider had the Kays played with a bit more discipline. They have the talent and athleticism to stay with the Warriors at home, as well as the coaching, it seems. The Kays need to sew up their loose ends, which will come with time. But Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Pick: Crete-Monee 28, Kankakee 23
Herscher at Central
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Herscher — RB Cody Lunsford, DE/TE Travis Jones; Central — WR/DB Jacob Shoven, DE/OT Caleb Toberman
Preview: Both teams lack depth in their senior classes, but both make up for it with promising youngsters. The Comets’ youth is more experienced after a year together last year and showed they have continued to progress on both sides of the ball. The Tigers were a question mark in terms of who their main playmakers would be, and Lunsford helped answer that with 160 yards and four scores. But that was against a Momence defense that isn’t at the same level as the Comets.
Pick: Central 38, Herscher 28
Wilmington at Oak Lawn
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Jake Rodawold, DE/TE Cameron Holman
Preview: The Wildcats rolled over Evergreen Park, and Oak Lawn was rolled over even more by Marian Catholic. The Spartans probably don’t have the defensive front to match Wilmington’s offensive line play, which could lead to another big game from Rodawold, who scampered for four scores last weekend. The Wildcats pitched a shutout last week and will look to do so again Friday.
Pick: Wilmington 33, Oak Lawn 7
Morris at Manteno
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: OL/DL Jeremy Gesky, WR/DB Cole Jackson
Preview: Both teams found themselves on the wrong end of high-powered shootouts last weekend. Borkenhagen shined under center for the Panthers by tossing four touchdowns, and Davey Wurster was a more-than-capable compliment in the backfield. If the Panthers can get a big stop or two in the second half, they could pull off the upset.
Pick: Manteno 42, Morris 38
Tinley Park at Peotone
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB Ben Balmer, TE/LB Logan Heflin
Preview: The Blue Devils executed to perfection in last week’s victory at Peoria Manuel, eclipsing 300 ground yards as a team and allowing just one touchdown. Led by Balmer, the Blue Devils again will look to make their mark in the ground game, controlling the clock and level of physicality as they take on a Tinley Park squad that fell by one point to a lackluster Payton Prep team.
Pick: Peotone 34, Tinley Park 7
Reed-Custer at Dwight
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Reed-Custer — WR/DB Evan Pickard, RB/LB Elliot Cassem; Dwight — RB/DB Carson Crouch, G/DT Nate Green
Preview: Both of these young teams stumbled out of the gate last week with losses to Top-10 worthy opponents, but this week presents both teams about an equal opportunity to come away with a win. The Trojans saw Crouch run for more than 100 yards and a touchdown but came away with negative passing yards. The Comets struggled to muster up production outside of a 70-yard score from Pickard.
Pick: Reed-Custer 15, Dwight 14
Salt Fork at Watseka
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Drew Wittenborn, WR/LB Justin Bunting
Preview: Wittenborn was tremendous in the season-opener last week and will need to be again if the Warriors want to avenge last year’s 13-8 loss to the Storm. Watseka lost the time of possession battle and finished with less yards than Oakwood last week but still were able to return home with a seven-point win. The margins will be a little tighter this week, but the Warriors will get the chance to play in front of their home crowd.
Pick: Watseka 21, Salt Fork 14
Momence at Bismarck-Henning
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/DB Jhett Anderson, TB/DL DayQuain Hughes-Bell
Preview: These two teams couldn’t have started their seasons more differently. Momence was shutout in a 43-0 loss to Herscher, and the Blue Devils piled up 71 points against Iroquois West. Hughes-Bell suffered an apparent injury last week, but if he’s able to go Friday, he will be a pivotal part of Momence’s gameplan defensively and also in run protection on the offensive end.
Pick: Bismarck-Henning 42, Momence 15
Iroquois West at Hoopeston
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/DB Eric Netzband, RB/WR/S Auston Miller
Preview: The Raiders struggled mightily against a Bismarck-Henning team that just had too many weapons to contain. But it’s a new week, and Iroquois West finds itself in a much more favorable matchup. Raiders coach Cam Stone will earn his first career victory.
Pick: Iroquois West 20, Hoopeston 8
Milford-Cissna Park at North Fulton
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/LB Penn Stoller, TE/LB Alex Barney
Preview: The Bearcats kept last year’s momentum rolling into 2019 by doubling up Lake Forest Academy. Stoller stole the show with a 200-plus yard performance on the ground and led the team in tackles to boot. The Bearcats have given no indication they are going to stop scoring anytime soon.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 56, North Fulton 16
