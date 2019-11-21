FOOTBALL: Week four playoff capsules

Mason Schweizer
IHSA Class 4A Semifinals
2. Richmond-Burton (12-0) at 1. Coal City (12-0)
Gametime: 2 p.m. Saturday
Players to watch: WR/DB Asa Cooper, RB/LB Ashton Harvey
Preview: These two teams know each other well after meeting a round earlier in last season’s playoffs, and their playing styles mirror each other so much they make the Olsen twins seem like distant relatives in comparison.
Revenge might be on the minds of the Coalers against the team that ended their playoff dreams in 2018, but with a trip to state on the line in what is guaranteed to be the last home game for their senior class, there’s not much extra motivation needed in this one.
It’s no secret the Coalers are going to lean on all-state running back Daniel Jezik and what has become a legendary defense, and the Rockets similarly will play through star running back Dalton Wood and one of few defenses to allow less points than Coal City this season. It’s also no secret the Coalers have a weapon in their back pocket in quarterback Payton Hutchings, who can use his arm and legs to help create running room for Jezik if need be.
And when he throws it, one of the targets Hutchings is sure to latch on to is Asa Cooper. The junior wideout scored two first-half touchdowns when these two teams met a year ago and certainly will be looked upon this game. And if he brings attention with him, that could open up the offense even more.
Harvey patiently has watched Jezik tear up the competition and proved he can be a compliment to him in the backfield. Similarly on defense, the scrappy sophomore has joined a linebacking corps that boasts another all-stater in Austin Pullara, along with Jezik and other playmakers such as Jack Bunton.
Every once in a while, you come across a group you just know has a special vibe to them — one that carries the buzzing sound of destiny. This Coalers team has that buzz and the team to reach next week’s title game.
Pick: Coal City 20, Richmond-Burton 12
I8FA State Championship
1. Milford-Cissna Park (11-0) vs. 2. Polo (11-0)
Gametime: 7 p.m. Friday
Location: April Zorn Memorial Stadium, Monmouth College
Players to watch: QB/LB Penn Stoller, WR/DB Nick Allen
Preview: The Bearcats didn’t take long to become the first team in Illinois 8-Man Football Association history to make repeat state title appearances, as the defending champs have yet to be shown anything that resembles tight competition on their 2019 journey.
That is until now, as the 11-0 Marcos look to provide the champions with what should be a doozy. The Bearcats’ uber-efficient offense comes into the title game averaging 59 points per game, and the Marcos’ defense has surrendered just 62 points all season, less than a touchdown per game.
But the Polos haven’t come across an offense similar to the Bearcats’. I’m certain if they had kept their starters in for a full four quarters, even with running clocks, this offense could have hit triple digits at least once this year. While reaching even half of that against this Polo defense would be an impressive feat, with a kid such as Stoller, who ran for six touchdowns in last week’s semifinal, at the helm, coach Clint Schwartz and company will be able to keep the offense running smoothly.
Defensively, it will be interesting to see how M-CP is able to hold up during a full four quarters. The Bearcats have been building up such large leads most of the key pieces are off the field early in the third quarter, if even that far. They’ve been tremendous while they’ve been out there, but Friday figures to be their biggest test.
Pick: The two high schools that form M-CP, Milford and Cissna Park, both have been enjoying arguably their best athletic runs in their respective histories the past couple of years. There’s no reason to think that can’t continue Friday. Milford-Cissna Park 42, Polo 28
