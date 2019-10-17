FOOTBALL: Week eight capsules

Bishop McNamara at Aurora Central Catholic
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/WR/LB Owen Jackson, RB/WR/DB Manny Harris
Preview: The Irish have given Jackson and Harris a half each at both the running back and receiver positions, switching spots at the half, and it’s been working. Both players have continued to approach 100 total yards on a consistent basis each week, and the Irish are getting back in the groove as a team. That should continue against a 1-6 Chargers team that doesn’t have the athleticism, skill or coaching experience to stack up with the Irish.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 52, Aurora Central Catholic 6
Lincoln-Way West at Bradley-Bourbonnais
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/DB Keaton Schmidt, RB/WR Ethan McCarty
Preview: With a matchup against Lincoln-Way East laying ahead in Week 9, the Warriors need this one just as badly as the Boilers do as far as playoff consideration goes. Schmidt has been playing nearly every snap on both sides of the ball and has shown to be a terrific member of the secondary, and his game-breaking ability to keep the ball on designed runs makes him a threat. McCarty found the endzone twice against Stagg last week and appears to be healthy after a minor injury. The Boilers have improved defensively each week, a trend that will continue Friday.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 17, Lincoln-Way West 13
Kankakee at Rich East
Gametime: 12:30 p.m. (Saturday)
Players to watch: RB Mattias Clark, QB Tyjuane Stewart
Preview: Clark feasted last week with a whopping four touchdowns in the Kays’ 42-0 victory against Bloom, and Stewart is not only capable of making plays through the air but also with his feet. With back-to-back shutouts, the Kays lead the area in scoring defense at just less than nine points per game. Former Kays coach Cornell Middlebrook is at the helm for the Rockets, who need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. But that win probably won’t come against one of the hottest mid-size schools in the greater Chicago area.
Pick: Kankakee 28, Rich East 14
Herscher at Reed-Custer
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Herscher — RB/LB Cody Lunsford, QB/DB Blake Holm; Reed-Custer — RB/LB Elliot Cassem, QB/DB Dylan Garrelts
Preview: These two teams couldn’t be coming off of more opposite weeks. The Tigers broke a five-game skid with a win against Streator, and the Comets were shutout by Wilmington. Both of these teams are young and eager to show the strides they’ve made during the past two months. Lunsford got back on track last week, and that just might continue as the Tigers look as though they’ve started to find a pretty solid offensive identity. The defense also is coming off of a strong showing in which they held Streator to just nine points.
Pick: Herscher 24, Reed-Custer 13
Manteno at Streator
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Davey Wurster, OL/DL Josh Gesky
Preview: Similar to Herscher and Reed-Custer, these two teams are coming off of very different experiences last week. The Panthers got the win they needed to stay alive, while the Bulldogs saw their postseason dreams dashed. Will they pack it in with nothing but pride to play for, or will they rise up and spoil the Panthers’ playoff aspirations. With the Panthers’ continually growing eagerness to balance their offense and strap it up defensively, the latter of those two options is unlikely.
Pick: Manteno 28, Streator 16
Lisle at Peotone
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Sam Biedron, QB/DB Max Gesswein
Preview: The Blue Devils are some eager beavers to get back on the field and put a win back on the board, and they will welcome a banged-up Lions squad that is licking its wounds after a beatdown from Coal City. The Blue Devils aren’t exactly at full health either, but hardly anyone is at this point of the season. Biedron will be looked at to step up as Ben Balmer nurses an injury (it remains to be seen if he will suit up), but either way, I fully expect a team coached by Apostolos Tsiamas to come out with a nasty streak after a loss.
Pick: Peotone 21, Lisle 13
Central at Iroquois West
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Central — QB/OLD Jay Lemenager, OL/DL Caleb Toberman; Iroquois West — QB/OLD Tibaldo Alvarez, RB/WR/S Auston Miller
Preview: The Comets have their eyes set on a major postseason push, but they want to make sure they wrap up the Sangamon Valley Conference and an undefeated regular season first. The Raiders are going to eventually turn a corner with their young crop, and Alvarez has been admirable in leading his young teammates, but the Comets are just too strong. Toberman is playing as good as anyone in the area, regardless of position, and Lemenager showed last week he can put the team on his back in clutch situations.
Pick: Central 49, Iroquois West 7
Watseka at Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Drew Wittenborn, RB/DB Jameson Cluver
Preview: A once-surging offense has cooled considerably as of late, but turning things around against the Lions would be more than encouraging for coach Aaron Hilgendorf. The Warriors have proven their passing attack can be one of the area’s best, but Cluver and the ground game will have to get going to give them true balance. After seeing how well the Lions handled Central’s high-powered offense, that might be easier said than done for the Warriors this week, especially on the road.
Pick: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21, Watseka 17
Dwight at Hoopeston
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/DB Carson Crouch, RB/LB Wilton Jackman
Preview: The Trojans have been sizzling hot the past two weeks, and that likely will continue against a Hoopeston squad that simply isn’t very good. Crouch is definitely the go-to guy, but his supporting cast has caught up to him and give the Trojans a deep rushing attack, with a handful of players capable of busting a big run. Expect plenty of those against a defense that has given up at least 30 points in every game this year.
Pick: Dwight 48, Hoopeston 6
Seneca at Momence
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Grant Laney, TB/DL TyShaun Watkins
Preview: The signs of growth have been there for Momence, even if the wins haven’t. Unfortunately, one of the SVC’s best defensive units this year will head to town this week. Laney has been consistent during the past few games, and it seems as though a new face steps up each week in the backfield as well. If the score to this one reaches more than 28 or so points, Momence might be able to pull off the upset, but this Irish defense has yet to allow more than that 28 figure.
Pick: Seneca 21, Momence 13
Milford-Cissna Park at Judah Christian
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/LB Penn Stoller, WR/DB Keegan Boyle
Preview: Stoller either threw or ran five of the Bearcats’ six touchdowns last week, with two of those passing scores coming on connections with Boyle. The Tribe have struggled mightily this season with a 1-5 record. Whether Stoller wants to have the game of a lifetime again or the Bearcats spread the wealth, it probably won’t matter all that much in a game that will be over shortly after it kicks off.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 63, Judah Christian 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!