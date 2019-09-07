Daily Journal staff report
Watseka improved to 2-0 on the young season with a convincing 35-7 win against visiting Salt Fork on Friday night.
The Warriors scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 14-0 halftime advantage. After Jameson Cluver rumbled 77 yards for another score with 9 minutes and 20 seconds left in the third quarter, the Warriors led 21-0.
Cluver added two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter sandwichws around a 95-yard kickoff return by Salt Fork’s Tate Johnson. Cluver finished 177 yards rushing on just 8 carries.
Bryce Denoyer and Drew Wittenborn found the end zone in the second quarter for Watseka. Denoyer rushed for 132 yards on 11 attempts. Wittenborn completed 7 of 15 passes for 110 yards.
Watseka visits Momence next Friday.
Milford 58, Cuba 14
Milford-Cissna Park (2-0) remained unbeaten in 8-man football with the lopsided win on the road.
Penn Stoller ran for 135 yard and a touchdown, and he completed 5 of 9 passes for 239 yards and 5 TDs to lead the way. Angel Salinas picked up 41 yards on the ground and a TD, while Ashton Sparks had 2 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Allen caught 3 balls for 120 yards and 3 TDs, while Sam Kaeb had an 80-yard TD catch.
Milford hosts Metro-East Luthern next Friday.
Peotone 48, Tinley Park 33
The Blue Devils remained perfect on the season with the key home win over Tinley Park, the alma mater of Peotone coach Apostolos Tsiamis.
Peotone (2-0) scored 14 points in the second quarter to build a 21-13 halftime advantage. Peotone led 35-20 after three quarters.
“We’re 2-0, and that’s all that matters,” Tsiamis said. “It did feel good to beat the alma mater.”
The Blue Devils did the bulk on the damage on the ground, rushing for 356 yards on 52 attempts as a team. Ben Balmer was the workhorse, totaling 195 yards on 27 carries and 3 touchdowns, and Sam Bierdron added 160 yards on 16 attempts and also scored 3 TDs.
Senior quarterback Ben Gesswein completed 2 of 5 pass for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Peotone hosts Reed-Custer next Friday.
Central 42, Herscher 26
Jacob Shoven caught 3 touchdown passes from Jay Lemenager to pace the Comets, who led 27-13 at the half and held off the Tigers in the second half.
Lemenager completed 19 of 28 passes for 338 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also tossed TD passes to Trevor Meier and Garrett Graham.
Shoven caught 10 balls for 237 yards, while Graham rushed for 88 yards on 16 attempts for the Comets (2-0).
Herscher quarterback Blake Holm completed 11 of 20 passes for 161 yards and a TD. Cody Lunsford had 18 rushes for 61 yards and a TD and caught 3 passes for 62 yards.
Central visits Westville next Friday, while Herscher entertains Coal City.
Morris 54, Manteno 25
Caleb Borkenhagen completed 15 of 26 passes for 286 yards and 4 TDs to pace the Panthers (0-2)
Davey Wurster had 18 carries for 107 yards, while Cole Jackson had 5 receptions for 118 yards a touchdown.
Reed-Custer 35, Dwight 20
The Comets evened their record at 1-1 with the road win. They led 21-12 at the half and 28-20 after three quarters.
Blake Foster had touchdown runs from 6, 1, and 3 yards out to pace the Comets, while Elliot Cassem added TD catches from 21 yards and 60 yards.
Dylan Garrelts completed 17 of 22 passes for 212 yards and 2 TDs.
Kaleb Knust rushed for 71 yards on 12 attempts, and Foster added 43 yards on 9 attempts.
Foster caught 6 passes for 60 yards, Cassem 3 for 81 and 2 TDs, and Evan Pickard 7 for 54.
Carson Crouch rushed for 71 yards on 9 attempts and scored 2 touchdowns and caught 3 passes for 86 yards and a TD to lead the Trojans (0-2).
William Bergstrom added 38 yards rushing.
Caden Schroeder competed 4 of 9 passes for 86 yards and a TD.
Reed-Custer visits Peotone next Friday, while Dwight entertains Seneca.
Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 13
No stats were reported.
Wilmington 58 Oak Lawn 28
The Wildcats improved to 2-0 with the big win over 5A Oak Lawn.
No stats were reported.
Iroquois West 32, Hoopeston 0
No stats were reported.
