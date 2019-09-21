Kankakee 48, Macomb 0
The Kays scored early and often to build an insurmountable lead against overmatched Macomb on Friday on the way to the big nonconference win.
Kankakee, which improved to 3-1 with the win, scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 22-0 lead. Kesean Williams had a pick-6 interception for a 6-0 lead before Aveon Pittman ran it in from 5 yards out for a 14-0 lead.
Willie Norwood scoop and scored on a fumble recovery for a 22-0 bulge. Pittman scored again on a 20-yard run for a 28-0 advantage with 7 minutes and 27 seconds left in the second quarter.
Pitts then hauled in a 50-yard TD pass from Tyjuane Stewart, and Spivery added a 2-yard plunge for a 42-0 lead at halftime. Darrell Davis closed out the Kays’ scoring with a 5-yard TD run in the second half.
Kankakee gets back into Southland Conference action next Friday at Rich South.
Momence 19, Iroquois West 13
Grant Laney scored on a 1-yard run for the Redskins in the third quarter, and I-West’s Dane Thorne hauled in a 2-yard pass from Tibaldo Alvarez.
Momence (1-3) pulled away in the fourth quarter on Jackson Franc’s 68-yard TD jaunt and a 36-yard TD scamper by Jhett Anderson.
I-West countered with a 68-yard TD pass from Alvarez to Eric Netzband for the final count.
Laney finished with 73 yards rushing on 13 carries to pace Momence, while Franc added 63 yards on 2 attempts. Anderson had 28 yards rushing on 5 attempts, and Kud’de Bertram 27 yards on 4 carries.
Auston Miller rushed for 106 yards on 15 carries to pace I-West (1-3), while Thorne added 46 yards on 15 attempts. Alverez completed 12-of-19 passes for 182 yards with the 2 TDs and 2 interceptions.
Momence travels to PBL next Friday, and I-West hosts Oakwood.
Watseka 40, Oblong 0
Jameson Cluver rushed for 71 yards and 3 touchdowns to keep the Warriors unbeaten on the season. Drew Wittenbornd completed 9-of-15 passes for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Watseka (4-0) also got a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown by Conner Curry. Brayden Harris caught a 79-yard TD pass, and Ethan LaBelle caught a 33-yard TD pass from Wittenborn.
Haines finished with 87 yards receiving on 2 catches, Curry caught 2 balls for 63 yards and LaBelle 2 for 56 yards. Justin Bunting caught 2 passes for 49 yards.
Shawn Farris had 4 solo tackes to lead the defense, while Bunting, Nick Albright and Tylor Durflinger each had 3 solos.
Watseka hosts Dwight next Friday.
Milford-Cissna Park 62, Danville Schlarman 28
Milford (4-0) scored 30 points in the first quarter and 24 points in the second quarter on the way to the big win in an 8-man football game.
Penn Stoller rushed for 120 yards and 3 TDs and completed 7-of-12 passes for 194 yards and 3 more TDs to pace the offense. Angel Salinas added 105 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Keegan Boyle caught 3 balls for 134 yards and 2 TDS, while Nick Allen had 37 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Milford-Cissna Park travels to Alden-Hebron next Saturday.
Streator 30, Reed-Custer 13
The Comets fell behind 15-0 at the half and couldn’t overcome the two-touchdown defict in falling to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Confernce.
Blake Foster scored from a yard out in the third quarter, and Gage Stamm caught an 80-yard TD pass from Dylan Garrelts to pull the Comets within 15-13 early in the fourth quarter.
Streator tallied two more TDs in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Garrelts completed 16-of-28 passes for 161 yards and the TD, and he added 53 yards rushing on 12 attempts. Elliot Cassern added 52 yards rushing on 11 attempts, and Foster finished with 42 yards rushing on 8 carries.
Stamm caught 4 passes for 122 yards, and Cassern 4 balls for 28 yards. Evan Pickard caught 5 passes for 11 yards.
Reed-Custer visits Manteno next Friday.
Central 50, Dwight 24
The Comets improved to 4-0 overall and to 1-0 in the Sagamon Valley Conference.
Garrett Graham scored on runs of 60, 1 and 1 yards to pace the Comets, while Chandler Burrow caught TD pass of 69 and 3 yards from Jay Lemenager and ran from 5 yards out for another score.
Jacob Shoven caught a 45-yard scoring strike from Lemenager, who completed 9-of-16 passes for 186 yards. Lemenager added 105 yards rushing.
Graham finished with 156 yards rushing on 11 carries. Burrow caught 4 passes for 100 yards, and Shoven caught 3 balls for 64 yards.
Burrow added two interceptions to pace the defense.
Central visits Seneca next Friday.
Carson Crouch played out of his mind for Dwight, running for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 31 carries. William Bergstrom returned a 75-yard kickoff for a touchdown and added 48 rushing yards on 11 carries.
The Trojans will host Momence next Friday.
Lisle 42, Herscher 10
Blake Holm completed 12-of-27 passes for 141 yards to pace the Tigers (1-3, 0-2 ICE).
Camden Berns scored the lone touchdown for Herscher on a 24-yard pass from Holm. Clay Schultz caught 2 for 19, Travis Jones 1 for 18, Trent Schill 1 for 14 and Cody Lunsford 2 for 12 yards.
Lunsford finished with 41 yards rushing on 14 carries, and Berns 8-36.
Logan Lunsford added a 36-yard field goal.
Herscher hosts Peotone next Friday.
