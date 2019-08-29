Momence at Herscher
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: Momence — OL/LB Kody Lawrence, RB/DB Jhett Anderson; Herscher — RB Cody Lunsford, OL/DL Cody Zugenbuehler
Preview: Our only local-versus-local game on the opening weekend slate, both teams are bursting with new and unexperienced talent, with Momence edging the Tigers slightly when it comes to the amount of returning talent. Because of this, neither team should expect to have much of an upper hand when it comes to preparing for what they will see from their opponent.
Pick: Herscher 21, Momence 13
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Rock Island
Gametime: 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: QB Keaton Schmidt, DE C.J. Dunn
Preview: After opening their season in Fox Lake last season, the Boilers will travel an extra hour for their nonconference matchup with a 2018 Class 6A playoff qualifier. The Boilers have the experience necessary to start off Week 1 and leave a lengthy road trip with a win, as they did last season. The task will be tougher this year than in last year’s matchup with Grant, but it will be a celebratory trip home.
Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 24, Rock Island 20
Kankakee at Thornton
Gametime: 12 p.m. (Saturday)
Players to watch: QB Tyjuane Stewart, LB D’Quan Burns
Preview: The Wildcats have finished a game out of the playoffs each of the past two years, and similar to the Kays, will need a Week-1 win to start 2019 off right. Kays coach Derek Hart will make his Kankakee debut against a new Southland Athletic Conference opponent, giving this one layers of mystery. But one thing is for sure, the Kays have a lot of athletes and playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Pick: Kankakee 22, Thornton 16
Bloom at Bishop McNamara
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: WR/RB/DB Manny Harris, LB Damien Thornton
Preview: Emotions will be high at the start of this one, as coach Rich Zinanni will have the stadium dedicated to him before the game. The Irish return a hungry bunch with their eyes set on returning to the state championship. A massive matchup looms in Week 2 at Coal City, but the Irish know they have to win this one first.
Pick: Bishop McNamara 35, Bloom 14
Evergreen Park at Wilmington
Players to watch: QB Keaton Hopwood, RB/DB Trey Shaw
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Preview: This is a contest that just missed our Game-of-the-Week status. The Wildcats are excited about what they bring to the table in not just the Illinois Central Eight Conference but all of Class 3A. Meanwhile, Evergreen Park was a Class 5A quarterfinalist. It’s going to be an interesting contrast in nearly opposite playing styles, and whoever makes the early adjustments might come out the winner.
Pick: Wilmington 21, Evergreen Park 18
Peotone at Peoria Manuel
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: TE/LB Logan Heflin, QB/DB Max Gesswein
Preview: The Blue Devils took the Rams to the woodshed in last season’s first game and not much should change this year aside from the game’s location and some of the players. Look for Peotone to assert its dominance on both sides of the ball early and often.
Pick: Peotone 48, Peorial Manuel 14
Fieldcrest at Reed-Custer
Gametime: 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: C/LB Noah Curl, QB/WR/DB Blake Foster
Preview: These two teams met in Minonk last year, where the Knights began their Class 2A playoff-qualifying season with a two-score win. The Comets are young in every area but excited to see what that youth can do. In front of a home crowd Friday, they just have to hope those first game nerves don’t get the best of them.
Pick: Fieldcrest 34, Reed-Custer 24
Manteno at Canton
Gametime: 7:30 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Davey Wurster, QB Caleb Borkenhagen
Preview: The Panthers certainly face the most interesting team name in Week 1, as they make one of the lengthier road trips to take on the Little Giants. It’s a new start for Manteno after bad luck and injuries led to a 1-8 finish last year, and that new beginning will start Friday.
Pick: Manteno 34, Canton 22
Oakwood at Watseka
Players to watch: RB/DB Jameson Cluver, CB Ethan LaBelle
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Preview: These two squads met in Oakwood last season in a game the Warriors won by six. Both teams went 5-5 last season and seem to be one of the more even matchups on the slate. The Warriors still were determining position battles last week, so we’ll see who is asked to step up in Week 1.
Pick: Watseka 27, Oakwood 21
Central at Georgetown- Ridge Farm
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB/LB Garrett Graham, QB Jay Lemenager
Preview: Last year’s season-opener went in favor of the Buffaloes, but that was before a seven-game winning streak the Comets put up. Central is one of the most hyped Class 2A teams coming into the season, and their electrifying offense and hard-nosed defense are equal reasons why. Expect both to be on full display Friday.
Pick: Central 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14
Dwight at Ottawa Marquette
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: RB Carson Crouch, RB Wilton Jackman
Preview: The Crusaders decidedly won this matchup last season on their way to a 10-1 run. The Trojans might have some new backfield pieces, but they have a bunch of maulers up front and will need to be able to establish an early run game to keep things close on the road.
Pick: Ottawa-Marquette 24, Dwight 12
Bismarck-Henning at Iroquois West
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/LB Tibaldo Alvarez, RB/WR/S Dane Thorne
Preview: The Raiders played one of their best games of the year against one of the better opponents they faced when these two duked it out in 2018, a game the Blue Devils ultimately took by two touchdowns. This year, the Blue Devils are a senior-heavy squad set to take on an Iroquois West team with 30 underclassmen. The fresh-faced Raiders have their work cut out for them early on.
Pick: Bismarck-Henning 41, Iroquois West 27
Lake Forest Academy at Milford-Cissna Park
Gametime: 7 p.m.
Players to watch: QB/LB Penn Stoller, RB Angel Salinas
Preview: The two teams split last season’s matchups, and now the Bearcats will play their first game since winning last year’s I8FA state title. They’ll be getting everyone’s best shot each week, and that will start Friday against the Caxys. The Bearcats have returning players in new positions and new players taking over at other spots and will have to be prepared in their first game.
Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 41, Lake Forest Academy 38
